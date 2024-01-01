ARUN200LTE6

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI V i, Heatpump, Outdoor Unit, 20HP, R410A
High Energy Efficiency
Acclaimed in Asia for its competitiveness, MULTI V 5 surpasses its predecessor in energy efficiency, resulting in cost-effective operations.
AI Smart Care
Power saving mode is automatically turned on when there is no one in the space. MULTI V i is equipped with machinelearning algorithms that enable self-learning.
Interlocking Operation System
LG ERV DX interlocks seamlessly with MULTI V i, providing a solution for humidifying and ventilating the indoor space while communicating with the ODU and other IDUs. The LG ERV DX system provides a convenient way to control indoor conditions through a wired remote controller connected to MULTI V indoor units.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)
380~415, 3, 50
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
342 ~ 456
-
Case 2 (V, Phase, Hz)
380, 3, 60
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)
342 ~ 418
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
56
-
Rated (Btu/h)
191,100
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
63
-
Rated (Btu/h)
215,000
POWER INPUT(COOLING)
-
Rated (kW)
11.72
POWER INPUT(HEATING)
-
Rated (kW)
14.60
EFFICIENCY
-
EER(Rated) (W/W)
4.78
-
COP(Rated) (W/W)
4.32
POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)
-
Rated
0.93 / 0.93
OUTDOOR FAN
-
Type
Propeller fan
-
Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)
320 × 1
-
Max. External Static Pressure (Pa)
80
-
Discharge direction(Side / Top)
TOP
OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR
-
Type
BLDC
-
Drive
DC INVERTER
-
Output (W x No.)
900 × 2
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
Hermetically Sealed Scroll
-
Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)
62.1 × 2
-
Number of Revolution (rev./min)
3,600 × 2
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
5,300 × 2
-
Starting Method
Inverter
-
Oil Type
FW68L(PVE)
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Type
Fin & Tube
-
No.
1
-
Fin Type
Wide Louver Plus
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
1240 x 1745 x 760
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
1282 x 1919 x 802
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
263
-
Shipping (kg)
276
EXTERIOR
-
Color
Morning Gray / Dawn Gray
-
RAL (Classic)
RAL 7038 / RAL 7037
PROTECTION DEVICE
-
High Pressure Prevention
High pressure sensor / High pressure switch
-
Frost Prevention
O (Logical)
-
Discharge Tempreature Control
O (Logical)
-
Compressor/Fan Protection
Over-heat protection / Fan driver overload protector
-
Inverter Protection
Over-heat protection / Over-current protection
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A
-
Precharged Amount (kg)
13.0
-
GWP(Global Warming Potential)
2087.5
-
t-CO₂ eq.
27.138
-
Control Type
Electronic Expansion Valve
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
15.88(5/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
28.58(1-1/8)
PIPING CONNECTION TYPE
-
Liquid
Brazing
-
Gas
Brazing
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
62 / 63.5
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)
ISO 3745
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
86 / 87
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (POWER LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Power Level)
ISO 9614
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
2C × 1.0 ~ 1.5
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
41.8
-
Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)
50
-
Total Over Current Amperes (TOCA) (A)
46.0
-
Comp_Maximum Starting Current (MSC) (A)
11.8
-
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Cooling) (A)
16.8
-
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Heating) (A)
22.1
-
Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)
2.5
CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER
-
Max. (Conditional) (EA)
32(50)
-
