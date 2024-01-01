About Cookies on This Site

MULTI V S, Cooling Only, Outdoor Unit, 3HP, R410A

ARUV030GSD5

MULTI V S, Cooling Only, Outdoor Unit, 3HP, R410A

LG MULTI V S ARUV030GSD5 outdoor unit, 3HP. It has a long rectangular shape and has a large pan built-in inside.

Sufficient Piping Length

Increased piping length allows for flexible design and installation. A cooling system can be implemented more flexibly in a shop, office, reducing work time and providing efficient design.

Dual Sensing Control

Dual Sensing Control senses both humidity and temperature. Also, it controls temperature and amount of air according to the surrounding environment for economical and comfortable operation.

Quick Operating Response

It senses and controls pressure directly using a sensor for faster and more precise response to load variation. The desired temperature can be reached up to 14% faster with pressure control.*

* Results may vary depending on the environment.

POWER SUPPLY

  • Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)

    220 V~ 60 Hz

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)

    198 - 242

  • Case 2 (V, Phase, Hz)

    50 Hz 220-240 V~

  • Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)

    198 - 264

COOLING CAPACITY

  • Rated (kW)

    9.2

  • Rated (Btu/h)

    31400

POWER INPUT(COOLING)

  • Rated (kW)

    2.36

EFFICIENCY

  • EER(Rated) (W/W)

    3.9

POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)

  • Rated

    0.93 / -

OUTDOOR FAN

  • Type

    Axial Flow Fan

  • Air Flow Rate(High) (m³/min x No.)

    60 x 1

  • Discharge direction(Side / Top)

    Side

OUTDOOR FAN MOTOR

  • Type

    BLDC

  • Drive

    DC Inverter

  • Output (W x No.)

    124.2 x 1

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)

    20.8

  • Number of Revolution (rev./min)

    3600

  • Motor Output (W x No.)

    1500 x 1

  • Starting Method

    DC Inverter Starting

  • Oil Type

    FW68D (PVE)

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Type

    Fin&tube

  • No.

    1

  • Fin Type

    Wide Louver Plus

DIMENSIONS

  • Net(W x H x D) (mm)

    950 x 834 x 330

  • Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)

    1147 x 461 x 919

WEIGHT

  • Net (kg)

    53

  • Shipping (kg)

    61

EXTERIOR

  • Color

    Warm Gray

  • RAL (Classic)

    RAL 7044

PROTECTION DEVICE

  • Compressor/Fan Protection

    Over-heat protection / Fan driver overload protector

  • Inverter Protection

    Over-heat protection / Over-current protection

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R410A

  • Precharged Amount (kg)

    1.0

  • Control Type

    Electronic Expansion Valve

CONNECTING PIPE

  • Liquid (mm(inch))

    Φ9.52 (3/8)

  • Gas (mm(inch))

    Φ15.88 (5/8)

PIPING CONNECTION TYPE

  • Liquid

    Flare

  • Gas

    Flare

SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)

  • Cooling / Heating (dB(A))

    52 / -

MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)

  • Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)

    ISO 3745

CONNECTING CABLE

  • Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)

    1.0~1.5 x 2

ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC

  • Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)

    20.2

  • Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)

    25

  • Total Over Current Amperes (TOCA) (A)

    21.3

  • Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Cooling) (A)

    9.7

  • Outdoor Fan Motor_Full Load Amperes (FLA) (A)

    0.5

CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER

  • Max. (Conditional) (EA)

    5

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.