ARWM200LAS5

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
MULTI V WATER 5, Water Heat Recovery, Outdoor Unit, 20HP, R410A
Flexible Installation
Increased piping length allows for flexible design and installation. A cooling system can be implemented more flexibly in a shop, office, reducing work time and providing efficient design.
Geothermal Application
MULTI V WATER 5 system uses underground heat sources like soil, ground water, lakes, rivers, and more as renewable energy for cooling and heating.
All Spec
POWER SUPPLY
-
Case 1 (V, Phase, Hz)
50 Hz 380-415 V 3N~
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 1) (V)
342 ~ 456
-
Case 2 (V, Phase, Hz)
60 Hz 380 V 3N~
-
Limit Range of Voltage(Case 2) (V)
342 ~ 418
-
Running Current by Voltage (Cooling,Rated) (A)
17.46 - 16.59 - 15.99
-
Running Current by Voltage (Heating,Rated) (A)
18.05 - 17.15 - 16.53
COOLING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
56
-
Rated (Btu/h)
191100
HEATING CAPACITY
-
Rated (kW)
63
-
Rated (Btu/h)
215000
POWER INPUT(COOLING)
-
Rated (kW)
10.69
POWER INPUT(HEATING)
-
Rated (kW)
11.05
EFFICIENCY
-
EER(Rated) (W/W)
5.24
-
COP(Rated) (W/W)
5.7
POWER FACTOR(COOLING/HEATING)
-
Rated
0.93/0.93
COMPRESSOR
-
Type
Hermetically Sealed Scroll
-
Piston Displacement (cm³/rev)
62.1
-
Number of Revolution (rev./min)
3600
-
Motor Output (W x No.)
5300 x 1
-
Starting Method
Direct On Line
-
Oil Type
FW68D(PVE)
HEAT EXCHANGER
-
Type
Stainless Steel Plate
-
Maximum Pressure Resistance (kg/cm²)
45
RANGE OF WATER FLOW
-
Min.~Max. (LPM)
96.0 - 240.0
HEAD LOSS ( KPA )
-
Head loss ( kPa )
29.9
DIMENSIONS
-
Net(W x H x D) (mm)
772 x 1120 x 547
-
Shipping(W x H x D) (mm)
820 x 1245 x 645
WEIGHT
-
Net (kg)
158 x 1
-
Shipping (kg)
166 x 1
EXTERIOR
-
Color
Morning Gray / Dawn Gray
-
RAL (Classic)
RAL 7038 / RAL 7037
PROTECTION DEVICE
-
High Pressure Prevention
High pressure sensor / High pressure switch
-
Discharge Tempreature Control
Over-heat protection
-
Inverter Protection
Over-heat protection / Over-current
protection
REFRIGERANT
-
Type
R410A
-
Precharged Amount (kg)
4.5
-
GWP(Global Warming Potential)
2,087.5
-
t-CO₂ eq.
9.394
-
Control Type
Electronic expansion valve
CONNECTING PIPE
-
Liquid (mm(inch))
Φ15.88 (5/8)
-
Gas (mm(inch))
Φ28.58 (1-1/8)
-
Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))
Φ28.58 (1-1/8)
-
High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery) (mm(inch))
Φ22.2 (7/8)
PIPING CONNECTION TYPE
-
Liquid
Brazing
-
Gas
Brazing
-
Low Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery)
Brazing
-
High Pressure Gas (Heat Recovery)
Brazing
WATER CONNECTING PIPES
-
Inlet (mm)
PT 40 (Internal Thread)
-
Outlet (mm)
PT 40 (Internal Thread)
-
Drain Outlet (mm)
PT 20 (External Thread)
SOUND PRESSURE LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
55 / 56
MEASUREMENT STANDARD (PRESSURE LEVEL)
-
Measurement Standard (Pressure Level)
ISO 3741
SOUND POWER LEVEL (OUTDOOR UNIT)
-
Cooling / Heating (dB(A))
67 / 68
CONNECTING CABLE
-
Communication Cable(VCTF-SB) (mm² × cores)
1.0 ~ 1.5 × 2C
ELECTRICAL CHARACTERISTIC
-
Minimium Circuit Amperes (MCA) (A)
32
-
Maximum Fuse Amperes (MFA) (A)
35
-
Total Over Current Amperes (TOCA) (A)
33
-
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Cooling) (A)
17.2
-
Comp_Rated Load Amperes (Heating) (A)
18.05
CONNECTABLE INDOOR UNITS NUMBER
-
Max. (Conditional) (EA)
32(50)
ALLOWABLE TOTAL INDOOR UNIT CONNECTED CAPACITY RATIO
-
Min. / Max. (Conditional) (%)
50~130(200)
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.