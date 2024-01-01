About Cookies on This Site

Single split

A single split air conditioning system is an ideal choice for various retail stores. Its compatibility with a wide range of indoor units elevates the comfort of the space and provides optimal energy efficiency and reliable performance.

Showcasing an LG Smart Inverter outdoor unit at the center, featured with various indoor unit installation cases from behind.

What is single split?
What is single split?

From an ant's perspective, a café unfolds, adorned with chairs, tables, and plants, while an LG round cassette is displayed at the ceiling.

Single split system

A single split system, notably characterized by one indoor and one outdoor unit, is exceptionally compact and quiet. This efficient pairing enables optimal energy savings and ideal climate control for any space.

Key features

An LG Smart Inverter outdoor unit is on the left, while an LG Floor Standing indoor unit is installed in the dining area on the right.

Flexible compatibility

A single outdoor unit seamlessly connects with a wide range of indoor units, allowing a variety of aesthetic design choices that enhance the space's unique appeal and comfortable atmosphere.

 

LG Smart Inverter outdoor unit is presented with a zoomed-in section at the center, revealing the complex interior of the Smart Inverter Compressor.

Energy saving

Unlike conventional compressors, the LG Smart Inverter Compressor intelligently adjusts the airflow for optimal comfort and energy savings, regardless of external conditions.

 

Factories belch dark smog in the background as an LG Smart Inverter unit, encased in a transparent box with a metallic shield, stands on the right.

Reliability

The consistency of a single split system's powerful performance is maintained even under harsh conditions, such as irregular power supply and extreme weather.

 

A smartphone showing the LG ThinQ app sits on the left, connected to an LG Wall-mounted unit housed in an outline on the right via a dotted line.

LG ThinQ

Experience the freedom of remote home management. The LG ThinQ™ app enables effortless temperature control, voice command, and real-time energy consumption monitoring, all for optimized home efficiency.

* Please note that a WiFi modem may be necessary, depending on your location.

Product lineup

LG Ceiling Mounted Cassette, square shape, is displayed.
Ceiling mounted cassette
LG Round Cassette featuring black accents, and circular edge vents, is displayed.
Round cassette
LG Dual Vane Cassette, square shape, is displayed.
Dual vane cassette
LG Ceiling Concealed Duct, rectangular shape, is displayed.
Ceiling concealed duct
LG Ceiling Suspended with the black color front grill is displayed.
Ceiling suspended
LG Floor Standing Unit, tall rectangular shape, is displayed.
Floor standing unit
LG Wall Mounted Unit, rectangular shape, is displayed.
Wall mounted unit

* Product lineup can be varied by each country.

FAQs

Q.

What is an inverter air conditioner and how does it work?

A.

An inverter AC can adjust the compressor's motor speed to regulate the temperature. Compared to a fixed speed compressor, a variable speed compressor is best known for higher energy efficiency and lower noise.

Q.

What is fin technology and how important is it?

A.

Fin technology is designed for enhanced corrosion resistance, protecting the air conditioning condenser coils from corrosion and rust. The following technologies significantly increase the cooling efficiency and longevity of air conditioners.

- Gold Fin technology: The exclusive gold-colored anti-corrosion coating is applied to the Fin of the heat exchanger. The Gold Fin technology ensures that the heat exchanger is more durable and the surface is more resistant to corrosion for much longer.

- Black Fin technology: The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied to the external units of the air conditioner for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions, such as salt contamination and air pollution, including fumes.

Q.

Does a single split system require maintenance?

A.

A single split system needs regular maintenance. This includes a thorough filter cleaning each year to help them run more efficiently and lower running costs. LG’s superior compressor technologies support stable performance across a wide range of temperatures.

Q.

Where should I install the indoor unit of a single split system?

A.

The proper installation location of each type of indoor unit is conducive to optimal performance.

A. Ceiling Mounted Cassette
A ceiling-mounted cassette type offers excellent suitability for commercial use, including in cafes, bakeries, and clothing stores. For ideal environmental comfort, installing the unit in a central location on the ceiling is recommended.

B. Ceiling Concealed Duct
A ceiling-concealed duct enables simultaneous cooling for multiple rooms, such as offices or hotels. It is best to install the duct high on the wall or on the ceiling, free from any obstructions that may block the vent.

C. Floor Standing Unit
To ensure optimal airflow, a floor-standing unit should ideally be installed facing the same direction as a window, and the vent should be kept clear of obstructions.

D. Wall Mounted Unit
For the ideal installation of a wall-mounted unit, position it at the center of the room, close to the ceiling, with no obstructions blocking the vent.

Q.

What is the difference between single split and MULTI split ?

A.

A single split refers to an air conditioning system where one indoor unit is paired with one outdoor unit. A MULTI split system, on the other hand, allows multiple indoor units to operate with one outdoor unit.

