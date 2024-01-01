About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

An image of a nurse smiling to a patient.

24/7 air care for health and comfort

Comfort & Safety

- Precise temperature and humidity control
- Individual airflow control for patients
- Clean air for all spaces
- 3-Step air purification system for a hygienic environment

Smart energy saving

- Energy management and monitoring through central control system
- Heating and water supply via heat waste recovery
- World-class high efficiency HVAC product (VRF, chiller) lineup

An image of a hospital with thumbnails of a patient room, common areas, an operating room, a radiology room, and a control center.

An image of air conditioner with three filters on the ceiling and a patient room with air conditioning on.

Patient room

Diverse air conditioning solution cleans air for safe patient care, maintaining a pleasant environment to the global standard*.

*ASHRAE Standard : 20~24°C, 30~60% RH

An image of an operating room at a hospital.

Operating room & Radiology room

For safety, all settings of temperature, humidity, and air pressure can be adjusted and maintained for specialty rooms.

An image of common areas with air conditioning on.

Common areas

Large spaces with more people can be made comfortable with clean air.

An Image of someone using dual monitors for seasonal energy management.

Smart central control solution

Seasonal energy management and monitoring, and flexible operation reduce energy use and operating costs.

Product lineup for hospital

MULTI V 5

MULTI V 5

MULTI V WATER IV

MULTI V WATER IV

Multi V Indoor units

MULTI V indoor units

Hot Water Solution (Hydro Kit)

Hot water solution (hydro kit)

Ventilation Solution (ERV)

Ventilation solution (ERV)

Air handling unit (AHU)

Air handling unit (AHU)

Chiller

Chiller

Control Solutions

Control solutions
An image of a man holding a smartphone with LG web page on the screen.

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more

Syrian lebanese

The most well-known health care facilities in south America.
/ MULTI V, AHU, hydro kit, indoor units

See more

General latacunga

Ecuador’s top national hospital.
/ MULTI V, AHU, indoor units

See more

Preethi hospital

The most reputable and advanced healthcare facility in southern Tamilnadu.
/ MULTI V, AHU, indoor units

See more

MIJN centrum voor medische zorg

Medical center in brunssum, Netherlands.
/ MULTI V, hydro kit, indoor units

See more