A joyful family, father mother and a young daughter, is having a conversation on a living room sofa, LG hvac wall-mounted air conditioner(AC) providing cool comfort to all.

A smarter way to keep home energy-efficient

Energy saving

- Energy usage monitoring
- Renewable energy solution
- Efficient heating and hot water supply

Convenience

- LG ThinQ app control anytime, anywhere
- Easy connection to home management system

Comfort cooling

- Perfectly maintain the balance of temperature and humidity
- Customizable comfort
- Clean air

Four unique usage scenarios within a residence. The bathroom, terrace, living room, and bedroom.

A woman lies in bed, absorbed in her newspaper. Back window reveals a blue sky, while an lg hvac air conditioner(AC) on the right providing cool air.

Bedroom

Temperature and humidity are automatically balanced to create more comfortable conditions.

A person is using a smartphone application to control a lg hvac ceiling-mounted cassette air conditioning unit in the living room.

Living room

With the LG ThinQ app, you can control your unit at any time from anywhere.

Starting from the left, a room is being heated, the bathtub water is warm with visible steam, and a white cylindrical indoor unit can be seen.

Bathroom

The air-to-water heat pump generates heating and hot water with a combination of electric and natural energy.

On the wooden-floored terrace with two corner plants, a high-resolution air conditioner(AC) outdoor unit is displayed, supplemented by two outlined units.

Terrace

Make the most of your terrace with the space-saving and compact MULTI V S.

Product lineup for your residence

Two different LG MULTI V S are displayed.

MULTI V S

Four different LG Multi V Indoor units are displayed.

MULTI V indoor units

LG Hot Water Solution (Hydro Kit) is displayed.

Hot water solution (hydro kit)

LG Ventilation Solution (ERV) is displayed.

Ventilation solution (ERV)

Two LG Single split units are displayed.

Single split

Four different LG Multi Split units are displayed.

MULTI split

LG Hot Water Solution(Hydro Kit) is displayed.

Individual controller
A man in a suit holds a smartphone in his right hand, displaying the LG website.

Inquiry to buy

Please inquiry to buy for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

Inquiry to buy Learn more

Meet LG's optimal solutions for various types of residences

The polo townhouse

Premium townhouse complex in Dubai.
/ MULTI V S, indoor units

See more

The vermont

Upscale high-rise apartments in LA.
/ MULTI V, indoor units

See more

The escala

Luxury high-rise condos in Vancouver.

/ MULTI V, indoor units

See more

Condomínio del lago

Luxury residence in rio de janeiro, Brazil.

/ MULTI split

See more

Catalogue & Leaflet & Document download

Title, Size Table list
Resource type Title Size
Catalog
 LG_AIR SOLUTION SAC HANDBOOK.pdf
extension : 26,560K
Catalog
 LG HVAC Solution Global LEED Reference.pdf
extension : 3,733K
Leaflet
 LG BECON HVAC Air-Care Control Solution_20201026.pdf
extension : 5,796K
Spec Sheet
 KR_Multi V S_R410A_5060Hz_CO_Asia_MFL67474076_5CVM0-01A(Nov.2020)-.pdf
extension : 20,584K
Spec Sheet
 KR_Multi V S_R410A_50,60Hz_HP_Global_MFL67474070_0CVM0-02C(Feb.2021).pdf
extension : 25,805K
Spec Sheet
 KR_Multi V S_R410A_60Hz_CO_Asia_MFL67474029_5CVM0-02G(Mar.2021).pdf
extension : 17,546K
Catalog
 KR_MV5_R410A_380V,5060Hz_HR+HP_Global_MFL67474071_0CVV0-01E_May.2021-compressed.pdf
extension : 20,887K
Spec Sheet
 KR_MV_IDU_4series_R410A,R32_5060Hz_Global_MFL55028426_0CVP0-12H(July.2021)_CST4WAY_DV_STDspec.pdf
extension : 127K
Spec Sheet
 KR_MV_IDU_4series_R410A,R32_5060Hz_Global_MFL55028426_0CVP0-12H(July.2021)_CST4WAY MINI_spec.pdf
extension : 99K
Spec Sheet
 KR_MV_IDU_4series_R410A,R32_5060Hz_Global_MFL55028426_0CVP0-12H(July.2021)_CST2WAY_spec.pdf
extension : 74K
Spec Sheet
 KR_MV_IDU_4series_R410A,R32_5060Hz_Global_MFL55028426_0CVP0-12H(July.2021)_CST1WAY_spec.pdf
extension : 106K
Spec Sheet
 KR_BECON_HVACSolution_Global_MFL61741641_0CAA0-07A_Nov.2020.pdf
extension : 85,950K
Catalog
 KR_MV5-Pro_R410A_380V,5060Hz_HP_Global_MFL67474061_0CVV0-02G_Jan.2021-compressed.pdf
extension : 15,805K
Leaflet
 2020 LG BECON HVAC Solution Guide.pdf
extension : 34,848K
Catalog
 _RAC_ Line-up and USP.pdf
extension : 16,087K

