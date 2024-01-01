We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
UHD Signage
UHD Signage Display with
LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security
A signage display is installed on the central wall of the clothing store, displaying advertisements clearly and vividly.
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
High Resolution Display
It offers a resolution that is four times higher than FHD, satisfying customers visually. Additionally, the anti-glare coating on the screen reduces screen reflection in bright lighting environments, increasing visibility and legibility, providing customers with a comfortable screen.
Sturdy Design with Fire Flame Resistance
The outer cover of the product is designed to effectively resist fire flame spread, making the product a great fit for installation in public spaces.
* Based on third party testing, the case top and back cover of the product are classified Class A1 (case top) and A2 (back cover) under EN13501-1, Class 1 under BS476 Part 7.
Convenient webOS Platform
The UH5N-M is equipped with a high-performance SoC that allows for multiple tasks to be performed without a separate media player. The webOS platform provides app development tools with an intuitive UI that enhances user convenience, enabling easy connection with external sensors and webOS partner apps to create an SI-friendly environment.
Design for Space Utilization
Designed with thin bezels and simple cable management, the UH5N-M saves space. With specialized hidden power inlets, it can be installed close to the wall, leaving only about 13 mm of space with the slim bracket.
The UH5N-M, with slim bezels, is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.
* All images are for illustrative purposes only.
* The product image will differ slightly from the actual appearance of the product due to the variance caused by each inch option.
Durability that Provides Reliability
Optimized for business environments, the UH5N-M is protected against salt, dust, iron powder and humidity thanks to conformal coating on power board, allowing for stable operation. Also, its customer-centric features, such as IP5x and Shock Monitoring, provide both reliability and satisfaction.
The UH5N-M has conformal coating to protect the display even in salty or humid environments.
Enhanced Security Features
The UH5N-M provides security features, including LG's Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, protecting important data from external access or attacks. LG UHD Signage also holds reliable certification in the field of information security, maintaining customers' data and businesses securely. For example, this model is ISO/IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 Certified.
SuperSign Solutions
SuperSign is an integrated and intuitive content management solution for creative and organized digital signage content in your space, connecting customers to a range of services with convenient user experiences. There are a variety of versions such as SuperSign Cloud, so discover and enjoy the version that fits you.
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
