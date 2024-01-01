About Cookies on This Site

Key Features

  • Resolution : 3,840 x 2,160 (4K UHD)
  • Pro:Centric Solutions
  • TV Casting
  • Netflix
  • Slim Design
  • Game Optimizer
More

4K UHD Hotel TV with Pro:Centric Solutions

A TV on the wall of the hotel room, and the TV screen is bright and clear.

* 65 inch

* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Pro:Centric Cloud

Pro:Centric Cloud improves the usability of enterprise's CMS solution and cloudification of system, reinforcing the service of 3rd party solution. It also offers various design templates, improving data collection and analytics platform with an eye-catching dashboard. In addition with new features; LG Channels* provides a convenient way to access wide range of content from CP (Content Provider) channels including broadcast TV channels without additional devices or subscriptions. And Mobile Application Creator lets you simplifies the process of setting up concierge services on mobile device for guests. Through this function, the guest' request will be satisfied with immediate response.

The woman is working through Pro:Centric Cloud.

LG Hotel TV works with
Google Cast

Enjoy quick access to your personal devices with a convenient QR code on LG Hotel TV for streaming your favorite OTT shows on the big screen, and experience secure checkout with automatic erasure of personal information for peace of mind. Plus, with persisted pairing, connect your devices once and stay linked throughout your entire stay!

A man is managing some contents and settings of TV in the hotel using Pro:Centric Direct solution through server.

* Google Cast is a trademark of Google LLC.

Works with AirPlay

With Apple AirPlay, guests can stream content to LG Pro:Centric Smart Hotel TVs, right from their iPhone or iPad, whether it’s to watch movies and shows from their favorite apps or share what’s on their Apple devices, including photos, personal videos, games and more. Guests simply scan a unique, on-screen QR code after checking in to privately and securely pair their iPhone or iPad directly to the TV in the room for the duration of their stay.

With the TV's SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

TV Casting : AirServer

Experience an enhanced level of entertainment and comfort with the LG Hotel TV featuring built-in AirServer. Guest can connect their personal devices with instant QR code login and enjoy their favorite OTT* shows on a big screen TV. It offers persisted pairing, so once pairing is completed, guests don’t need to pair the devices again during their stay. More importantly, guests’ personal information is automatically deleted upon check-out, ensuring privacy and security.

* Membership required.

* Membership required.

Easily Accessible to Netflix Application

Experience a wide variety of video content from Netflix on UM662H with Pro:Centric Direct. Enjoy the comfort of your room and a streaming service that offers a thousands of selections.

* Netflix membership required.

* Netflix membership required.

Pro:Centric Direct

The hotel content management solution Pro:Centric Direct offers easy and simple editing tools, making it easy to perform service and IP network-based remote management with a single click. The Pro:Centric Direct solution enables users to edit their interface easily by providing customized interface and efficiently manages all TVs in the room. The latest PCD version provides IoT-based in-room control that will be your starting point to prepare for the hotel rooms of next generation through artificial intelligence.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

* Some features may not be supported based on PCD versions.

Slim Depth for a Sleek Look

With a slim design, the UM662H series integrates smoothly into the interiors, delivering a modern impression to guest.

The UM660H / UM662H is harmoniously installed on the hotel room, and the side view is enlarged to show.

* In case of 43", 50" TV (55" : 57.5 mm, 65" : 57.7 mm, 75" : 59.9 mm)

Conformal Coating

TVs in hotels or resorts can’t avoid exposure to environments with salt, dust, iron powder, and humidity, which may lead to hampered performance over time. Conformal coating on the major circuit board (power board) significantly reduces these risks from such environments by protecting TVs from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

With the TV’s SoftAP function, connect other devices such as mobile phones, laptops, and tablets.

The man and woman are playing games, and the game's scene shown on the TV screen is realistically expressed.

Game Optimizer

LG Game Optimizer will get you and keep you in the action through selection of game mode, picture adjustment and etc.

