About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
VL5F Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

VL5F Series

55VL5F-A

VL5F Series

(0)
00_cover_1553047508052

Incredible Immersion with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

The VL5F series provides all-encompassing screen immersion thanks to its ultra-narrow 3.5 mm bezel-to-bezel, while its outstanding IPS panel delivers a clear image from any angle. With its extremely attractive and highly functional design, it can be used to deliver advertising and information in a variety of business environments.
VL5F-A-02-Seamless Large Screens with Ultra-Narrow Bezel-Video Wall-Digital Signage-ID_1568849786838
Achieving Incredible Immersion

Seamless Large Screens with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

The ultra-narrow bezel creates a visually stunning digital wall to effectively deliver dynamic content and immerse the viewers. The large screen it generates is enough to captivate the attention of passersby.
VL5F-A-03-Image Gap Reduction-Narrow Bezel-Video Wall-Digital Signage-ID_1568849829092
Achieving Incredible Immersion

Image Gap Reduction

The VL5F series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.
03_Higher-Viewing-Angle_1553047746531
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the VL5F series is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.
04_Wider-Viewing-Angle_1553048095967
Vivid and Dynamic Picture Quality

Wider Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology enables better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Because of this, the VL5F series captures the attention of and captivates more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.
05_Easy-Color-Adjustment_1553048295554
User Convenience

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.
06_Simple-White-Balance-Adjustment_1553048364696
User Convenience

Simple White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VL5F series allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.
07_User-Friendly-Menu-Structure_1553048511803
User Convenience

User-Friendly Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-anderror when exploring desired functions and managing displays.
08_Intuitive-GUI_1553048642820
User Convenience

Intuitive GUI

The GUI(Graphic User Interface) is carefully designed with a four-way navigation remote control that lets users easily switch to other settings. Also, it adopts a larger font for better visibility, which is necessary when users want to control displays from relatively far distances.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000 : 1 (The luminosity ratio of Full Black/Full White color on video input condition.)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    500

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment

    3%

  • Life Time (Typ.)

    60,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Landscape & Portrait

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI(2), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB

  • Output

    DP, Audio

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45(LAN) In, IR In

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    2.25 mm (T/L) / 1.25 mm(B/R)

  • Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,213.4 x 684.2 x 93.1 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    20.3 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,353 x 980 x 263 mm

  • Packed Weight

    33 kg

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESATM Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    130 W / 150 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    62 W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes (EU Only) / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS type compatible

    No

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control/Control+

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller, Power Cord, RS232C Cable, DP Cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall Mount (Landscape: WM-L640V, Portrait: WM-P640V)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.