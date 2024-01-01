About Cookies on This Site

Ceiling & Floor Convertible

LG's Ceiling & Floor Convertible air conditioners are our most powerful air conditioners. Air flow can be felt up to 15 meters away. Learn more below.

Ceiling & Floor Convertible

Modern & tasteful aesthetics perfectly blending in with the indoor environment

Differentiated Design

Award-winning elegance of the ceiling suspended unit comes with the stunning V-shaped design and black vane.

Powerful Cooling & Heating

Its powerful cooling and heating performance allows operation in large areas. The air flow can reach up to 15m away from the air conditioner.

Two Thermistors Control (Optional)

An optional control panel includes a second thermistor, allowing precise indoor temperature checks from multiple locations.

 

Easy Installation & Maintenance

Installation speed and ease are improved with one-touch in/out filter structure and a simplified two-piece filter, which slides out for easy cleaning and maintenance.

Ceiling & Floor Convertible Line Up

Contact Us

Please contact us for more information on the product and we will get in touch with you soon.

