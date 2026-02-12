What temperature should you use to dry a duvet?

A perfect dry starts before you even press the 'start' button. Proper preparation is key to an efficient, even, and fluffy result.

✓ Ensure a Thorough Spin Cycle: After washing, run an extra spin cycle if possible. A well-spun duvet should be damp, not dripping wet. Removing as much excess water as possible significantly reduces the time and energy required in the dryer.

✓ Use Dryer Balls: This is one of the most effective tricks. Tossing two or three wool or rubber dryer balls in with your duvet works wonders. They bounce around, separating the layers of fabric, preventing the duvet from twisting into a ball, and allowing warm air to circulate much more freely.

✓ Ensure Enough Space: A duvet needs room to tumble. For a queen or king-size duvet, a large-capacity dryer (10kg or more) is highly recommended. If it’s crammed in, it won't dry evenly.

✓ Shake it Out Mid-Cycle: For very thick duvets, it’s a good idea to pause the dryer about halfway through. Take the duvet out, give it a vigorous shake to redistribute the filling, and then place it back inside to finish drying.

✓ Check the Balance: A large, wet duvet can sometimes unbalance the washing machine during the spin cycle or the dryer during tumbling, causing loud noises. If you hear excessive thumping, pause the machine and rearrange the duvet to be more evenly distributed in the drum.