Helpful Tips
What temperature should you use to dry a duvet?
There’s nothing more comforting than snuggling under a freshly washed, fluffy duvet. But achieving that perfect, cloud-like softness after washing can be a source of anxiety. Using a machine to dry a bulky item like a duvet or comforter often brings up questions: What temperature is safe? Will the filling clump together? Could I accidentally shrink or damage it? These are valid concerns, as improper drying can ruin your favorite bedding. This guide will walk you through the correct temperatures, settings, and essential tips to dry your duvet perfectly, ensuring it emerges from the dryer soft, evenly dried, and ready for a peaceful night's sleep.
Recommended
Drying Temperature for Duvets and Comforters
Duvets and comforters are not like regular clothing. Their thickness and multi-layered construction mean they require special care. The biggest mistake you can make is using high heat, as it can cause irreversible damage depending on the filling. For natural fillings like down and feathers, high heat can strip the natural oils that keep them lofty, making the clusters brittle and flat. For synthetic fillings like polyester, high heat is even more dangerous, as it can cause the delicate microfibers to melt and fuse, resulting in permanent, uncomfortable clumps.
Therefore, the universally recommended setting is low to medium heat. This gentle approach allows the heat to penetrate slowly and evenly, drying the bulky item from the inside out without shocking the fibers. While this takes longer, patience is essential. Before you do anything, the golden rule is to always check the care label on your duvet. This label is the manufacturer's direct instruction and will almost always indicate a low-temperature tumble dry. Modern LG dryers offer precise temperature controls and dedicated cycles like the Bedding Cycle, which are pre-set to a safe, low temperature to take the guesswork out of protecting your valuable bedding.
Tips
Prepare Your Duvet before Drying
A perfect dry starts before you even press the 'start' button. Proper preparation is key to an efficient, even, and fluffy result.
✓ Ensure a Thorough Spin Cycle: After washing, run an extra spin cycle if possible. A well-spun duvet should be damp, not dripping wet. Removing as much excess water as possible significantly reduces the time and energy required in the dryer.
✓ Use Dryer Balls: This is one of the most effective tricks. Tossing two or three wool or rubber dryer balls in with your duvet works wonders. They bounce around, separating the layers of fabric, preventing the duvet from twisting into a ball, and allowing warm air to circulate much more freely.
✓ Ensure Enough Space: A duvet needs room to tumble. For a queen or king-size duvet, a large-capacity dryer (10kg or more) is highly recommended. If it’s crammed in, it won't dry evenly.
✓ Shake it Out Mid-Cycle: For very thick duvets, it’s a good idea to pause the dryer about halfway through. Take the duvet out, give it a vigorous shake to redistribute the filling, and then place it back inside to finish drying.
✓ Check the Balance: A large, wet duvet can sometimes unbalance the washing machine during the spin cycle or the dryer during tumbling, causing loud noises. If you hear excessive thumping, pause the machine and rearrange the duvet to be more evenly distributed in the drum.
Common Mistakes
Avoid Damage and Get Better Drying Results
Avoiding a few common pitfalls can be the difference between a perfectly fluffy duvet and a laundry disaster.
Mistake 1: Using the Highest Heat Setting
This is the most frequent and damaging mistake. Always default to low heat to protect the filling.
Mistake 2: Overloading the Dryer
Stuffing a huge duvet into a small dryer will result in damp patches in the middle and over-dried spots on the outside. It also puts unnecessary strain on the dryer's motor.
Mistake 3: Not Spinning Out Enough Water
Putting a sopping wet duvet into the dryer will result in an extremely long drying cycle and a huge waste of electricity.
Mistake 4: Drying with Other Items
Tossing in towels or t-shirts with your duvet can seem efficient, but it disrupts the drying balance. The smaller items will dry much faster and be subjected to unnecessary heat, while the duvet itself may not get the uniform airflow it needs.
Mistake 5: Not Checking for Dryness Thoroughly
Before folding and storing, make sure the duvet is completely dry, especially deep in the center. Even a small amount of residual dampness can lead to mildew and musty smells.
Fortunately, using an LG dryer with features like the Bedding Cycle and Sensor Dry helps you automatically avoid most of these issues, taking the guesswork and stress out of caring for your favorite bedding.
Experience Intelligent Drying for Your Valuable Bedding
FAQ
Q.
What temperature should you use to dry a duvet?
A.
Use low to medium heat to protect the filling. High temperatures can cause down clusters to lose their natural oils or melt synthetic fibers, leading to clumping and loss of softness.
Q.
Why should I avoid high heat when drying bedding?
A.
High heat may damage delicate fibers inside your duvet. For down or feather fillings, it removes natural oils and reduces loft; for synthetic fibers, it can melt microfibers and cause permanent hard clumps.
Q.
How do I know the right temperature setting for my duvet?
A.
Always check the care label first. Most duvets specify “low-temperature tumble dry.” LG dryers simplify this with preset Bedding Cycles optimized for safe, gentle drying.
Q.
Should I stop mid-cycle to shake the duvet?
A.
Yes. Pausing halfway to shake and redistribute the filling prevents clumping and ensures even drying.