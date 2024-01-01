We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25L NeoChef ™ Smart Inverter Objet Microwave Oven in Pink
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef™
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
Cook Faster Enjoy More
Easy Home-Made Yogurt
Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Highly Convenient User Centered Functions
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Brand
LG
-
Country of Origin
China
-
Door Color
Crystal Pink
-
Door Design
Divided
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Installation Type
Countertop
-
Outcase Color
Mist Beige
-
Oven Capacity (L)
25
-
Type
Solo
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
-
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Completion Beeper
Yes
-
EasyClean
Yes
-
Kitchen Timer
No
-
Time Setting
Yes
-
Turntable On/Off
No
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
-
Cavity Light Type
LED
-
How to Cook
Manual
-
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1150
-
Microwave Power Levels
5
-
Microwave Power Output (W)
1000
-
Oven Capacity (L)
25
-
Smart Inverter
Yes
-
Total Power Consumption (W)
1150
-
Turntable Size (mm)
292
CONTROL FEATURES
-
Control Display
LED
-
Control Location
Right Side
-
Control Type
Panel Touch
COOKING MODES
-
Air Fry
No
-
Auto Cook
No
-
Auto Reheat
No
-
Bake
No
-
Convection Bake
No
-
Defrost
No
-
Dehydrate
No
-
Grill
No
-
Inverter Defrost
Yes
-
Melt
Yes
-
Memory Cook
No
-
Proof
Yes
-
Roast
No
-
Sensor Cook
No
-
Sensor Reheat
No
-
Slow Cook
No
-
Soften
Yes
-
Speed Convection
No
-
Speed Grill
No
-
Stage Cooking
No
-
Steam Cook
No
-
Warm
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
-
Cavity Design
Square
-
Door Color
Crystal Pink
-
Door Glass Design
Clear
-
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
-
Interior Color
Gray
-
Outcase Color
Mist Beige
-
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
-
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D)(mm)
322 x 228 x 335
-
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
540 x 294 x 417
-
Product Dimensions (W x H x D)(mm)
476 x 272 x 368
-
Product Weight (kg)
8.5
POWER / RATINGS
-
Power Output (W)
1150
-
Required Power Supply (V/Hz)
230V / 60Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
NFC Tag On
No
-
SmartDiagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
ACCESSORIES
-
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
-
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
1
-
User Manual (Ea)
1
