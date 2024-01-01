Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
17" Touch Screen with HD resolution (17" Diagonal)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Where to buy

Support

17" Touch Screen with HD resolution (17" Diagonal)

17MB15T-B

17" Touch Screen with HD resolution (17" Diagonal)

(0)

LED

swivel

Touch Screen

17MB15T touch screen functionality with fast response times. Freely rotate, drag, and flick on 17MB15T as you would the latest touch screen device.

Display

LG LED Monitor features HD resolution(1280*1024), resulting in 250nit of its brightness which brings a crystal-clear image. Fast response time of 5ms helps you to avoid motion blur and let you enjoy the fastest action movies as well.

Ergonomic Design

Swivel options are ranged from 15° to 68°, insightfully designed toward human body and for various working conditions.

Built-in Power

Experience 17MB15T built-in adaptor which used to be assembled in the power cable.
Feel how our built-in adaptor remarkably changed installation time to be a more convenient by omitting any struggles to pull it out from small size cable hole.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    17" (43cm)

  • Panel Technology

    TN

  • Aspect Ratio

    05:04

  • Native Resolution

    1280 x 1024

  • Brightness

    250cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000,000:1 (DFC), 1000:1 (Native)

  • Response Time

    5ms (On/Off)

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    170°/160° (CR≥10)

  • Colour Depth

    16.7M

  • Colour Gamut

    72%

  • Surface Treatment

    Non-glare

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input (Rear) - Analogue

    D-Sub

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Set (with stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    370mm x 315mm x 95mm

  • Set (without stand) Dimension (W x D x H)

    370mm x 315mm x 62mm

  • Set (with stand) Weight

    3.3kg

  • Set (without stand) Weight

    2.9kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    75mm x 75mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x D x H)

    429mm x 377mm x 159mm

  • Packed Weight

    4.5kg

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption

    16W

  • Sleep Mode

    0.5W

  • Power Off

    0.5W

  • Power Type

    LPB

STANDARD (CERTIFICATION)

  • Comparative Energy Consumption

    60kWh/Year

  • Star Rating

    5 (Stars)

  • Active Standby

    0.2W

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

Our picks for you