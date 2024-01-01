We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
21.5" FHD, FreeSync, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, On Screen Control, Wall Mount
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
21.5" Flat
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 72%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
8bits, 16.7M
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Aspect Ratio
16:09
-
Brightness (Nits)
250
-
Frequency (Hz)
75Hz
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
178/178
INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
D-Sub
1x
-
HDMI
2x v1.4
-
Headphone Out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100~240v, 50/60 Hz
-
Normal On
29W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.3W
FEATURES
-
G-Sync/ FreeSync
FreeSync
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)
Yes
-
Screen split2.0 (in OSC)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt (Angle)
-5~20 degrees
DIMENSION(WXDXH, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
509.6 x 181.9 x 395.8
-
Set (without stand)
509.6 x 38.5 x 305.7
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.8
-
Set (without Stand)
2.5
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount Size (mm) VESA Compatible
75 x 75
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
