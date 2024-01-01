Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
21.5" FHD, FreeSync, Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer, On Screen Control, Wall Mount

22MN430M-B

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    21.5" Flat

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    8bits, 16.7M

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Brightness (Nits)

    250

  • Frequency (Hz)

    75Hz

  • Contrast Ratio (Original)

    1000:1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

  • Viewing Angle (degree)

    178/178

INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • D-Sub

    1x

  • HDMI

    2x v1.4

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240v, 50/60 Hz

  • Normal On

    29W

  • Standby Power Consumption

    0.3W

FEATURES

  • G-Sync/ FreeSync

    FreeSync

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode (Blue light reduction)

    Yes

  • Screen split2.0 (in OSC)

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt (Angle)

    -5~20 degrees

DIMENSION(WXDXH, MM)

  • Set (with Stand)

    509.6 x 181.9 x 395.8

  • Set (without stand)

    509.6 x 38.5 x 305.7

WEIGHT(KG)

  • Set (with Stand)

    2.8

  • Set (without Stand)

    2.5

WALL MOUNT

  • Wall Mount Size (mm) VESA Compatible

    75 x 75

ACCESSORIES

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

