We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LED Wide Monitor (27”Diagonal)
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Size (Inch)
27
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (CIE1931)
sRGB 99% (Typ)
-
Color Depth(Number of Colors)
10bit(8bit + A-FRC)
-
Pixel Pitch(mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness(Typ.)
Peak 450nits, Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Contrast Ratio(Original)
1000:1 (Typ)
-
(DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
(GTG)
5ms (High)
-
Viewing Angle(CR≥10)
178/178 (CR≥10) (Typ)
-
Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare)
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI (Signal Input)
Yes x2 (ver 2.0), (HDR support)
-
DisplayPort (Signal Input)
Yes x1 (ver 1.2), (HDR support)
-
USB Type-C
Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) PD 60W / DP Alternate Mode / Data
-
[ Jack Location ] (Signal Input)
Rear
-
Headphone Out (Audio Output)
Yes
-
[ Jack Location ] (Audio Output)
Rear
SPEAKER
-
Type
MAXX Audio
-
Audio output
5W x 2
POWER
-
Type
Adapter (140W)
-
Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Normal On(factory out condition Typ.)
50W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
0.5W
-
DC Off(Max)
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
H-Frequency (HDMI)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
V-Frequency (HDMI)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
H-Frequency (DisplayPort)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
V-Frequency (DisplayPort)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
V-Frequency (FreeSync)
Basic : 48~60Hz / Extended : 40~60Hz (HDMI / DP)
-
H-Frequency (USB-C)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
V-Frequency (USB-C)
56 ~ 61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
HDMI (PC)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
DP (PC)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (PC)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
HDMI (Video)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
USB-C (Video)
3840x2160@60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White (For a few seconds)(Power LED ON : White)
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Off
(Power LED ON : White Blinking)
-
[ Key Location ]
BOTTOM
OSD
-
Country
Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean, Hindi
-
Number of Language
18
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Down
2 downstream (No Service Only Port, ver 3.1 gen1)
-
PC
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
Video
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
HDR
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDMI & DP & USB-C , Yes (2.2)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Six Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Black Texture
-
B/Cover
White Texture
-
Stand
Silver Spray
-
Base
Diecasting Silver Spray
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5º ~ 20º
-
Height(mm)
110mm
-
Pivot
Yes
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Set (with Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
613.1 X 234.2 X 559.5
-
Set (without Stand - Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
613.1 X 44.6 X 364.4
-
Box (Dimension(W*D*H)(mm))
690 X 208 X 492
-
Wall Mount (mm)
100 x 100
-
Set (with Stand - Weight(Kg))
6.1
-
Set (without Stand - Weight(Kg))
4.8
-
Box (Weight(Kg))
9
-
Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
270 / 600 / 720
-
Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC)
270 / 600 / 660
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Face Down
-
Stand Packing Type
detached
-
Box Printing Type
Off-set
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
EPEAT Gold (US only)
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
KC
Yes
-
VCCI
Yes
-
Erp
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
FreeSync
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes (White)
-
DP to DP
Yes (White)
-
HDMI
Yes (White)
-
USB Type C to C
Yes (1.5m White Cable, PD+DP+Data, UHD@60Hz)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control),(Dual Controller / True Color Pro : LGE Website Download)
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.