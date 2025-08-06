31.5" UHD 4K Ergo IPS Monitor with USB-C

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Exceptional Image Quality
3840 x 2160 UHD 4K IPS
DCI-P3 95% (Typ.) & HDR10
Ergonomics
Ergonomic stand with c-clamp
Full movement of display
User Convenience
USB-C
Easy installation
Clear & Large Display for Visual Comfort
With DCI-P3 and HDR10, LG UltraFine™ Ergo provides exceptional image quality. 31.5-inch 4K IPS display delivers a comfortable viewing experience by reducing color shift from different vantage points.
UHD 4K IPS Display: Clear & large display for visual comfort, 31.5-inch IPS display, DCI-P3 95% Typical, HDR.
Extend / Retract 0~180mm
Swivel ± 280˚
Height 0~130mm
Pivot 90˚
Tilt ± 25˚
*The figures above are the available range of features.
Compatible with Every Posture
*For detailed installation instructions, see the product manual at LG.com Support page.
LG Switch app
Switch swiftly
LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.
*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.
*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 32UN880K in the LG.com Support Menu.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18159 x 0.18159 mm
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
350 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
280 cd/m²
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
80 cm
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
60W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot/Extend/Retract
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
821 x 507 x 247mm
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 641.1 x 406.8mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3 x 420.1 x 45.7mm
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
14.6kg
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
10.3kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
6.5kg
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
Y24
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
YES
What people are saying
Find locally
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.