27GQ50F-B

27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor

front view

UltraGear™

Enhance your gaming experience with the LG UltraGear™ monitor

Be the Game Changer

Level up your gaming experience with LG UltraGear™ gaming monitor.
Speed
165Hz Refresh Rate
1ms MBR
Display
27” Full HD (1920 x 1080) Display
3-side Virtually Borderless
Technology
AMD FreeSync™ Premium
Gaming UI
165Hz Refresh Rate

Fluid Gaming Motion

An ultra-fast speed of 165Hz allows gamers to see the next frame quickly and makes images appear smoothly to help the players respond rapidly to opponents and easily aim at the targets.
  • 60Hz
  • 165Hz

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Reduced Blur and Ghosting in Gaming with 1ms MBR
1ms MBR

Incredible Speed to Victory

1ms MBR helps smooth gameplay, reducing blur and ghosting. Dynamic and fast-paced objects amidst all the action can give gamers a competitive edge.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*1ms Motion Blur Reduction causes lowered luminance, and the following features cannot be used while it is activated
: AMD FreeSync™ / DAS (Dynamic Action Sync).
*Flicker may occur during 1ms MBR operation.

Experience smooth and flexible movements in the game with AMD FreeSync™ Premium.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium

Clearer, Smoother and Faster

With FreeSync™ Premium technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in hi-resolution and fast-paced games. It virtually reduces screen tearing and stuttering.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™ Premium.

Chic & Sleek Design

Designed to Focus on Gaming

Enhance your gaming experience with new Hexagon design and slim bezel on 3-side. The base can be adjusted to change the tilt of the monitor to help you play game more comfortable.
Virtually borderless design monitor

3-side Virtually Borderless

Tilt adjustable monitor

Tilt

Ergonomic design with features of tilt adjustment.

Customized Modes for Various Game.
Gaming UI

Set It Up to Your UltraGear™ Suits Your Gaming-style

Gamers can use On-Screen Display and OnScreen Control to easily customize the setting from adjusting basic monitor options to registering ‘User Defined Key’ that user can set the shortcut.

*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Conventional
  • DAS
Dynamic Action Sync

React Faster to Opponents

Reduce input lag with Dynamic Action Sync so it helps gamers catch critical moment in real-time.

*The conventional illustrates the LG's model is not supported in Dynamic Action Sync (DAS) feature.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Black Stabilizer

Attack First in Dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

  • Off
  • On
Crosshair

Better Aim

Target point is fixed in the center to enhance shooting accuracy.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.

Track frame rate with FPS counter
FPS Counter

Track Your Frame Rate

Without installing a separate software, you can see your Frames Per Second (FPS) in games by displaying it in the corner of the screen.

*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.3108 x 0.3108

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Gamut (Min.)

    NTSC 70% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    165

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.4

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.2

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync Premium

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • FPS Counter

    YES

  • Motion Blur Reduction Tech.

    YES

  • User Defined Key

    YES

  • Auto Input Switch

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    776 x 156 x 435

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    5.8

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    3.87

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.25

INFO

  • Product name

    UltraGear

  • Year

    2022

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    35W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    0.5W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    32W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

