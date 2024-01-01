We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440) Display
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
31.5 Inch
-
Size (cm)
80.0cm
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2724 x 0.2724 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
280cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
350cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
FEATURES
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
Yes (2ea)
-
DisplayPort
2560 x 1440 at 144Hz
-
DP Version
Yes (1ea)
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1.2
-
Mini DisplayPort
2560 x 1440 at 144Hz
-
Line out
Yes
POWER
-
AC Input
External Power (Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
44W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
49W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
NA (Not Support ES7.0 standard)
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.5W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Less than 0.3W
-
Wall Mountable
Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
100 x 100 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
715.2 x 603.9 x 272.2 mm (Up)
715.2 x 493.9 x 272.2 mm (Down)
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
715.2 x 423.9 x 57.1 mm
-
Width with Stand
927 x 516 x 213 mm
-
Weight without Stand
8.3kg
-
Weight in Shipping
6.5kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
12.1kg
-
mDP to DP
Yes
