Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440) Display

Specs

Reviews

Support

31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440) Display

32GK650F-B

31.5" QHD (2560 x 1440) Display

(0)
Print

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    31.5 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    80.0cm

  • Resolution

    2560 x 1440

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.2724 x 0.2724 mm

  • Brightness (Min.)

    280cd/m²

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    350cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti-Glare, 3H

FEATURES

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Flicker safe

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • 1ms Motion Blur Reduction

    Yes

  • RADEON FreeSync™

    Yes

  • FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)

    Yes

  • Black Stabilizer

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    Yes

  • Crosshair

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    Yes (2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    2560 x 1440 at 144Hz

  • DP Version

    Yes (1ea)

  • DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1.2

  • Mini DisplayPort

    2560 x 1440 at 144Hz

  • Line out

    Yes

POWER

  • AC Input

    External Power (Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    49W

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    NA (Not Support ES7.0 standard)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.5W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Less than 0.3W

  • Wall Mountable

    Tilit/Height/Swivel/Pivot

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    715.2 x 603.9 x 272.2 mm (Up)
    715.2 x 493.9 x 272.2 mm (Down)

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    715.2 x 423.9 x 57.1 mm

  • Width with Stand

    927 x 516 x 213 mm

  • Weight without Stand

    8.3kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    6.5kg

ACCESSORY

  • D-Sub

    12.1kg

  • mDP to DP

    Yes

Our picks for you