T&C Cinema Karaoke Package

 

Karaoke Package

 

1. Buy the LG Karaoke Bundle:

a. LG UHD 4K Smart TV – 65UT8000PSB

b. XBoom Party Speaker – XL5S

2. Get TWO (2) FREE Bluetooth Microphone for every bundle purchase

3. Applicable only to LG.com

 

 

Product

Bundled Product

Regular
SRP

TV

65UT8000

51,990

Audio

XL5S

23,990

Bundle Price

49,980



Freebie/Giveaway

Quantity

2 pieces Bluetooth Microphone

20



Cinema Package

 

1. Buy 55” LG OLED TV (OLED55B4)

 

2. Get these freebies

 

a. 25L LG Smart Inverter Microwave in Black (MS2535GIB)

 

b. ₱500 worth of Grab Voucher

3. Applicable only to LG.com

 

 

 

Product

Bundled Product

Regular
SRP

Promo Discount

Promo Price

TV

OLED55B4

109,990

31%

75,990.00

 

 

 

 

 

 

Freebie/Giveaway

Item Amount

Quantity

Total Price

 

MS2535GIB (25L Smart Inverter Microwave)

7,695

20

153,900

 

Php 500 Grab Voucher

500

20

10,000

 

 