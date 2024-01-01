We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
T&C Cinema Karaoke Package
Karaoke Package
1. Buy the LG Karaoke Bundle:
a. LG UHD 4K Smart TV – 65UT8000PSB
b. XBoom Party Speaker – XL5S
2. Get TWO (2) FREE Bluetooth Microphone for every bundle purchase
3. Applicable only to LG.com
Product
Bundled Product
Regular
TV
65UT8000
51,990
Audio
XL5S
23,990
Bundle Price
49,980
Freebie/Giveaway
Quantity
2 pieces Bluetooth Microphone
20
Cinema Package
1. Buy 55” LG OLED TV (OLED55B4)
2. Get these freebies
a. 25L LG Smart Inverter Microwave in Black (MS2535GIB)
b. ₱500 worth of Grab Voucher
3. Applicable only to LG.com
Product
Bundled Product
Regular
Promo Discount
Promo Price
TV
OLED55B4
109,990
31%
75,990.00
Freebie/Giveaway
Item Amount
Quantity
Total Price
MS2535GIB (25L Smart Inverter Microwave)
7,695
20
153,900
Php 500 Grab Voucher
500
20
10,000