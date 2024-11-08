We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Free MNT Gaming Pad
November 8, 2024 - November 30, 2024
Mechanics
Promotions Terms and Conditions:
1. Freebie item for every LG Monitor purchase
2. Applicable to LG.com
3. Promo period will be from November 8- December 31, 2024
4. Freebie will give customers a gaming pad worth Php 1,000