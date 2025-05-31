We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
VCC Freebie
CordZero
Product
Model.Suffix
SRP
Promo Price
Savings
VCC
A9N-CORE.BVWGGSC
29,900
23,920
5,980
VCC
A9N-MAX.BIGGGSC
44,900
36,420
8,480
VCC
A9T-ULTRA.ECBGGSC
64,900
52,420
12,480
Freebie/Giveaway
Specifics
CordZero Accessory Bag
Bag for nozzles and tools
Lysol Disinfectant Spray
510 grams
Canister
Product
Model.Suffix
SRP
Promo Price
Savings
VCC
VC5417GHT.AVWPGSC
8,495
6,796
1,699
VCC
VK8317GHAUQ.AIGPGSC
12,495
9,996
2,499
Freebie/Giveaway
Specifics
CordZero Accessory Bag
Bag for nozzles and tools
Lysol Disinfectant Spray
510 grams
1. Freebie promotion for LG Vacuum products
2. Applicable to LG.com
3. Promo period will be from March 19 - May 31, 2025
4. Freebie will give customers a free Vacuum Accessory Bag and Lysol 510g disinfectant spray for every CordZero Vacuum purchase
5. Freebie will give customers a Lysol 510g disinfectant spray for every Canister Vacuum purchase