12.7 cu. ft. Bottom Freezer Smart Inverter Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker in Black Glass

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

1)LinearCooling™

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LBD33BLM. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LBD33BLM. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only.

2)DoorCooling⁺ ™

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results of using LG's internal testing method comparing time for the temperature to drop of the water container placed in the top basket between DoorCooling⁺ ™ vent closed and opened condition of LBD33BLM. DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened. The result may vary in actual usage.

3) Hygiene Fresh™

-Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.

-Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method referring to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.

-The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.

-Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.

