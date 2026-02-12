We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
12.7 cu. ft. Bottom Freezer Smart Inverter Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker in Black Glass
Reflecting your lifestyle
LinearCooling™
Seals in freshness longer
DoorCooling⁺ ™
Cooling freshly and quickly
FRESHConverter™
Temperature set by food type
Premium flat design
Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit
Large fridge space
Expanded fridge storage, improved volume
A bigger bottom freezer increases total volume and offers expanded fridge storage capacity.
*Based on the regulation of Vietnam (TCVN 7828:2016), Refrigerator's total capacity is 332L of LGE model LBD33BLM.
*Comparing to conventional LGE Model GR-D305MC, Refrigerator's total capacity of LBD33BLM is bigger.
LinearCooling™
Seals in farm freshness longer
LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1).
DoorCooling⁺ ™
Cooling freshly and quickly
Drinks get colder2) with reliable DoorCooling⁺ ™ technology.
FRESHConverter™
Temperature set by food type
Store food at the appropriate temperature settings for meat, fish and vegetables.
Hygiene Fresh™
Reduces bacteria3) and odors, increases freshness
Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh™, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99%3) of bacteria.
Smart Inverter Compressor™
Fresh food with fresh saving
The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ saves energy by adjusting motor speed.
*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).
Auto Ice Maker
Plenty of ice with non plumbing
Save time and effort with easy freezing and automatic ice storage.
*If you manually put water into the water tank, ice is automatically made.
Pull-out tray
Easy access
Pull-out shelf makes it easy for you to access food stored inside the freezer.
Cleaning Time
Fridge cleaning without alarms or unplugging
Effortlessly clean without the need to unplug or turn off the fridge alarm.
*Pressing the Cleaning Time buttons for 3 seconds will activate the Cleaning Time. Cleaning Time will be activated for 15 minutes.
*When the Cleaning Time is activated the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off, but the LED will remain on.
LG ThinQ®
Keep your cool from anywhere with LG ThinQ®
LG ThinQ® home assistant provides intelligent solutions for appliances, delivering comfort and convenience to the home.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.
*ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit
A flat door fridge freezer adds a little extra style to the kitchen.
*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
1)LinearCooling™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LBD33BLM. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LBD33BLM. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.
2)DoorCooling⁺ ™
-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results of using LG's internal testing method comparing time for the temperature to drop of the water container placed in the top basket between DoorCooling⁺ ™ vent closed and opened condition of LBD33BLM. DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened. The result may vary in actual usage.
-Applicable models only.
3) Hygiene Fresh™
-Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.
-Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method referring to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.
-The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.
-Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.
-Applicable models only.
FAQ
Is a double door fridge useful?
Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.
What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?
Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.
How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?
Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.
What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?
First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)
335
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 720
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
FEATURES - InstaView
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Black Glass
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
B/Freezer
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
335
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
LED Display
Express Freeze
Yes
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
74
Product Weight (kg)
69
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
600 x 1720 x 720
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
InstaView
No
Cleaning Time
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Water Only Dispenser
External
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Glass
Finish (Door)
Black Glass
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
Handle Type
Pocket (Matching decor)
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
3
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)
No
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
Shelf_Folding
No
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
Vegetable Box (Fresh Zone)
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.
Find locally
Similar Product