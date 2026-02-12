About Cookies on This Site

12.7 cu. ft. Bottom Freezer Smart Inverter Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker in Black Glass

12.7 cu. ft. Bottom Freezer Smart Inverter Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker in Black Glass

RVB-A127BM
Key Features

  • Auto Ice Maker
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • FRESHConverter™
More
This is a view of a kitchen with an LG bottom freezer with InstaView installed next to the countertop.

Reflecting your lifestyle

Close up view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator shelf with various fresh herbs, vegetables, and preserved foods in glass containers.

LinearCooling™

Seals in freshness longer

Close up of door cooling feature and temperature control panel in an lg bottom freezer refrigerator.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Cooling freshly and quickly

Close up of fresh converter feature in and lg bottom freezer refrigerator.

FRESHConverter™

Temperature set by food type

A modern lg black bottom freezer refrigerator with water dispenser is seamlessly fit next to a wooden kitchen countertop.

Premium flat design

Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit

Large fridge space

Expanded fridge storage, improved volume

A bigger bottom freezer increases total volume and offers expanded fridge storage capacity.

Graphical motion showing how much more spacious the current interior size of the LG bottom freezer.

*Based on the regulation of Vietnam (TCVN 7828:2016), Refrigerator's total capacity is 332L of LGE model LBD33BLM. 

*Comparing to conventional LGE Model GR-D305MC, Refrigerator's total capacity of LBD33BLM is bigger.

It has the text 'Freshness'.

LinearCooling™

Seals in farm freshness longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in flavor and keeping food fresh for up to 7 days1)

Graph of reduced temperature fluctuations and a view of food staying fresh in the fridge.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Cooling freshly and quickly 

Drinks get colder2) with reliable DoorCooling⁺ ™ technology.

Cold wind from the top of the refrigerator appears to protect the entrance of the refrigerator like an air curtain.
An animation showing various vegetables, seafood, and meats sliding horizontally across the screen.

FRESHConverter™

 Temperature set by food type

Store food at the appropriate temperature settings for meat, fish and vegetables.

Hygiene Fresh™

Reduces bacteria3) and odors, increases freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene Fresh™, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99%3) of bacteria.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Fresh food with fresh saving

The LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ saves energy by adjusting motor speed.

Cold air is spinning inside aLG bottom freezer. Next to the is the 10-year warranty logo of the smart inverter compressor.

*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

It has the text 'Convenience'.

Auto Ice Maker

Plenty of ice with non plumbing

Save time and effort with easy freezing and automatic ice storage.

A video showing the ice building up.

*If you manually put water into the water tank, ice is automatically made.

Pull-out tray

Easy access

Pull-out shelf makes it easy for you to access food stored inside the freezer.

Cleaning Time

Fridge cleaning without alarms or unplugging

Effortlessly clean without the need to unplug or turn off the fridge alarm.

Press and hold ‘Cleaning Time’ to turn off the notification, then show you removing food from the fridge and cleaning.

*Pressing the Cleaning Time buttons for 3 seconds will activate the Cleaning Time. Cleaning Time will be activated for 15 minutes.

*When the Cleaning Time is activated the cold air and buzzer alarm will be turned off, but the LED will remain on.

LG ThinQ®

Keep your cool from anywhere with LG ThinQ®

LG ThinQ® home assistant provides intelligent solutions for appliances, delivering comfort and convenience to the home.

*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ®.

*ThinQ® functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

It has the text 'Design'.

Sleek and modern look for a seamless fit

A flat door fridge freezer adds a little extra style to the kitchen.

lg bottom freezer refrigerator with instaview in a modern kitchen..
The front view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator with instaview in a white modern kitchen room.
The side view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator with instaview with green cabinets and a stylish island.
The overall view of lg bottom freezer refrigerator with instaview in a kitchen.

*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCooling™

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method of measuring average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment of LBD33BLM. No load and normal temperature setting. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model LBD33BLM. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only.

 

2)DoorCooling⁺ ™

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results of using LG's internal testing method comparing time for the temperature to drop of the water container placed in the top basket between DoorCooling⁺ ™ vent closed and opened condition of LBD33BLM. DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened. The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only.

 

3) Hygiene Fresh™

-Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.

-Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method referring to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.

-The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.

-Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.  

-Applicable models only.

FAQ

Is a double door fridge useful?

Also known as Combi fridge freezers, double door fridges offer the convenience of having a separate freezer section for all your frozen foods. LG Combi fridge freezers have 70% fridge space on top of 30% freezer space, giving you easy access to the more frequently used fridge.

What does it mean when a fridge freezer is frost-free?

Frost forms when water vapour hits ice-cold cooling coils, condenses into water and then immediately freezes. A frost-free fridge uses a timer to regularly turn on a heating coil around the cooling coil to melt off the ice, thus automatically preventing frost build-up.

How to change the temperature setting on an LG fridge freezer?

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set the desired temperature for your fridge or freezer. On supported models, you may also use the LG ThinQ™ App on your smartphone to change the temperature setting remotely.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

First and foremost, make sure it’s LG. Once you’ve decided on a type that best suits your needs and home environment (American style, multi-door or Combi), look for innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a water and ice dispenser (preferably with UVnano™ for auto-cleaning) or folding shelves. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)

    335

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 720

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Black Glass

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    B/Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    335

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    74

  • Product Weight (kg)

    69

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    600 x 1720 x 720

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

  • Cleaning Time

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    External

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (In Cabinet, Factory Installed)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Black Glass

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Matching decor)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

  • Bottle(Wine) Rack

    No

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Fresh Zone)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Drawer_Freezer

    2 Transparent

