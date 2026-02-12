About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver

20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver

RVF-L208PS
Front view of 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
energy label
Front view of 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
LG 20.8 cu. ft. French Door Refrigerator with Smart Inverter Compressor in Prime Silver, RVF-L208PS
energy label

Key Features

  • Help keep the nozzle clean with the UVnano™ Water Dispenser
  • Remotely control the fridge and enjoy a smarter life with LG ThinQ™

Fresh design, fresh innovation

Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.

Modern Flat Door

Kitchen's modern upgrade

A person is getting water from the refrigerator dispenser in a cup

UVnano™

Always enjoy clean water

Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.

Smart Inverter™

Refrigerator in front of rising arrows and piling coins

ThinQ™

Flat door design for a modern vibe

Redefined contemporary elegance for your kitchen

The flat door and pocket handle effortlessly modernize and add a touch of elegance to your kitchen.

Modern kitchen interior with InstaView fridge.

*The image is for illustrative purposes only and may differ from the actual product. 

Hygiene care

Taste the freshness

Enjoy pure water every time with our UV technology, which eliminates *99.99% of bacteria.

*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat Air cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).

Freshness

Preserves the freshness of nature

The new premium French-door refrigerator’s advanced cooling technology keeps your produce at peak freshness.

The top part of the image is harvesting lettuce from the field. The bottom part of the image is a fresh salad in a round plate. The vegetables in these two images are naturally connected as if they were one image.

Keep food fresh for up to 7 days**

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations to within ±0.5℃***.

There is a graph in front of fresh vegetables.

Delivers freshness evenly & faster

DoorCooling+™ air vents located at the front of the fridge keep drinks colder and food fresher.

Inside the refrigerator filled with ingredients, blue arrows, which mean cold, are displayed below, on both sides, and on the whole.

Odor-free, natural freshness

Hygiene Fresh+ uses a carbon filtration system to keep the inside of your fridge odor-free, clean, and fresh.

Highlighted Hygiene Fresh+ and a gray arrow, which means stench, is sucked into Hygiene Fresh+, and clean cold air spreads out.

*Product image is for illustrative purpose only and may differ from actual product.
**Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling™ model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
***Based on UL test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the average peak to peak temperature fluctuation in the fresh food compartment at the factory temperature setting under no load condition. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.

Wi-Fi Connectivity

Experience a smart life: Stay connected with LG ThinQ™

Manage your refrigerator easily and receive the latest alerts from anywhere with the LG ThinQ™ app.

There's a woman sitting comfortably at a table far away doing her job. There is an ai speaker on the table. Leaving her behind, the walls and Black Glass InstaView refrigerator are placed.

Link your fridge & smartphone
The LG ThinQ™ app gives you smart fridge monitoring and allows you to activate the 'Express Freeze' feature with just a tap of a button.

Image on the right shows a woman with a shopping basket looking at her cell phone. Image on the left shows the refrigerator front view. In the center of the images is an icon to show connectivity between the phone and refrigerator.

Control your fridge with ease from anywhere
Forgot to close the refrigerator door? Not to worry. The LG ThinQ™ app will send a notification to your phone to alert you.

The image on the left shows the woman looking at the smartphone. The image on the right shows that the refrigerator door has been left open. In the foreground of the two images is the phone screen which shows the LG ThinQ app notifications and the Wi-Fi icon above the phone.

Your fridge just got smarter
Smart Learner learns your patterns to optimize cooling, energy usage, and ice usage. It cools down two hours before the high usage to prevent energy waste. During periods of inactivity or low usage, it reduces energy waste by limiting compressor movements.

The image on the left shows a couple holding glasses during the day in front of an open refrigerator. Only one side of the refrigerator is open, and blue cold air is flowing out of the refrigerator. The thermometer icon, which means cold air, is located below the image. The image on the right shows the refrigerator in the kitchen on a dark night. Below the image is an electric icon, which means energy saving.

*ThinQ functions may vary depending on the product and country. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More
Smart Inverter Compressor™

Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ keeps food at the peak of freshness with less energy consumed.
Keep Fresher, Cool Faster, Save More Learn more

*Compared to the refrigerator with LG conventional reciprocating compressor.
*Based on VDE testing comparing energy consumption and noise level between LGE model GBB530NSCXE and GBB530NSQWB.

Functional design with a premium touch

On the left, a shelf was spread out inside the refrigerator and a low food container was placed, and on the right, the shelf was folded in the same position and a high bottle was placed.

Retractable Shelf

Inside the refrigerator, a slim indoor ice maker is highlighted in blue and the refrigerator is full of ingredients

Slim SpacePlus™ Ice System

A diagonal view of the shelf with metallic paneling on the interior of the refrigerator.

Metallic Decoration

Close-up of metal fresh label inside the refrigerator.

Metal Fresh™

FAQ

Q.

What is LG LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.

Q.

What is LG DoorCooling+™?

A.

DoorCooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

dimension
Storage Volume Total (L)
506
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
835 x 1787 x 730
Door Cooling+
Yes
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)

    506

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 730

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • FEATURES - InstaView

    No

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • ICE & WATER SYSTEM - Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    506

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    Button-88-white

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    136

  • Product Weight (kg)

    126

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1787 x 730

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Plumbing

    No plumbing required

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Cube & Crushed Ice

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Slim Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    5

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    1-step folding

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    6 / 2 Piece(Clear)

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.