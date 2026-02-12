We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20 Cu. Ft. Side-by-Side Inverter Compressor Refrigerator in Rose Gold
Key Specs
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
519
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
93
Product Weight (kg)
83
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
910 x 1786 x 643
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Water Only Dispenser
No
Plumbing
No plumbing required
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PCM
Finish (Door)
P/S3
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Drawer_Freezer
2 Non-Transparent
