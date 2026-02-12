We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24.5 Cu. Ft. Door-in-Door™ Side-by-Side Refrigerator with LinearCooling™
Modern Elegance In Every Detail
Smart Control, Smart Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Connect for Easier Control
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)
694
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
FEATURES - InstaView
No
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM - Plumbing
No plumbing required
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Black Mirror
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
694
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
127
Product Weight (kg)
117
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
Yes
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
Water Only Dispenser
No
Plumbing
No plumbing required
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Metal
Finish (Door)
Black Mirror
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
No
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
No
Freezer Light
Yes
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
