23.8 Cu. Ft. InstaView Side-by-Side Refrigerator with Ice & Water Dispenser
*Compared to LG conventional Side by Side InstaViewThinQ™(GSX971NEAE).
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling+™ and Non-DoorCooling+™ models. Applicable models only.
*The images of the product are for illustration purposes only and may differ from the actual product.
*DoorCooling+™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*The UVnano (function name: Self Care) was assessed by laboratory tests by TÜV Rheinland using internal testing methods of measuring reduction of E. coli, S. aureus and P. aeruginosa in distilled water samples after exposure to the product’s UV LED for 10 minutes each hour, after a total of 24 hours in normal household use. Actual results may vary depending on environmental conditions and usage. The product does not treat or cure health-related conditions and does not guarantee that water filtered by the product will be free from contaminants such as microbiological particles affecting health of users.
*UVnano is a compound of the words UV(ultraviolet) and nanometer(unit of length).
*Bacteria:Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Listeria monocytogenes, Klebsiella pneumoniae.
*Confirmed by Intertek on all process and results, ISO 27447 Test Protocol.
*The number of bacteria was counted before and after a four-hour reaction made by the injection of the 0.2 ml bacterial solution into the antibacterial filter.
*Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result directly injected bacteria into the filter were counted.
*Results may vary in real use conditions.
*The blue light in the image above is the illustration purposes only.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Modern Elegance In Every Detail
*Metal Fresh™ is a compound phrase derived from the phrases 'metal laminated design' applied on the cold air vent and 'NatureFresh' by LinearCooling™ and DoorCooling+™.
*The use of metal components does not in itself keep the food in the refrigerator fresher.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Connect for Easier Control
*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)
675
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
FEATURES - InstaView
Yes
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM - Plumbing
No plumbing required
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
675
Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)
424
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Internal LED Display
Yes
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
138
Product Weight (kg)
128
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
Yes
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
InstaView
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
No
Water Only Dispenser
No
Plumbing
No plumbing required
Ice & Water Dispenser
Cube & Crushed Ice
Automatic Ice Maker
Yes (Slim Spaceplus)
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Metal
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
R Metal
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
3
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
Yes
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
3
Freezer Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
Drawer_Freezer
2 Transparent
