7 cu. ft 1-Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service, Pocket Handle, Tempered Glass Shelves
*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.
Moist Balance Crisper™
Tempered Glass Shelves
* Based on glass shelves robustness test
Evercool™(Optional)
in fridge section during power cut.
Big Vegetable box
Large Capacity
3 Reasons to buy
Semi Auto Defrost
Design
|Features
|GR-N222SQCN
|GR-C331SLZB
|GR-Y201SLZB
|GR-V204SLBT
8.0 cu.ft., Door cooling, Efficient Energy Saving, Wired Shelves, Inverter Linear Compressor, Commercial Refrigerator
7.0 cu. ft, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wired Shelves, Big Vegetables Box, Semi Auto Defrost Commercial Refrigerator
6 cu. ft 1-Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service, Pocket Handle, Tempered Glass Shelves
6 cu. ft Upright Freezer, Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service
|CAPACITY (cu.ft.)
|8
|7
|6
|6
|DIMENSION
|555 x 1520 x 585
|525 x 1295 x 555
|525 x 1135 x 555
|530 x 1300 x 600
|ThinQ™
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Door Cooling™
|Yes
|Yes
|No
|No
|Compressor Type
|Inverter Linear Compressor
|Smart Inverter Compressor
|Smart Inverter Compressor
|Smart Inverter Compressor
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)
199
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
525 x 1295 x 555
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Single Door
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
199
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
No
Internal LED Display
No
Express Freeze
No
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
34
Packing Weight (kg)
40
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
525 x 1295 x 555
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Yes
Water Only Dispenser
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
Platinum VCM
Finish (Door)
Platinum Silver
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
No
Refrigerator Light
Side LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
Vegetable Box
Yes
Bottle(Wine) Rack
No
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Freezer Light
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
Drawer_Freezer
No
