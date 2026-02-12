About Cookies on This Site

6 cu. ft 1-Door Refrigerator, non-inverter compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service, Pocket Handle

6 cu. ft 1-Door Refrigerator, non-inverter compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service, Pocket Handle

RUO-B060DG
ENERGY LABEL
ENERGY LABEL

Key Features

  • Non-Inverter Compressor
  • Ever Cool
  • Wire Shelves
  • Moist Balance Crisper
  • Bio Shield (Anti-Bac Gasket)
  • Pocket Handle
More

*Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor.
*Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.

Moist Balance Crisper™

Moist Balance Crisper™ can make an optimum moisture level in vegetable drawers and keep your vegetables longer and fresher.

Evercool™(Optional)

EverCool feature retains cool air for 9 hours
in fridge section during power cut.

Big Vegetable box

Extended vegetable box provides approximately 15.9L of storage. Big size veggie box saves your trips to the market.

Large Capacity

Thanks to high density insulation technology, LG can make more usable space with same exterior size. You can store more and enjoy more with LG's refrigerator.

Semi Auto Defrost

Just press the defrosting button! Then defrosting starts. You will find a clean refrigerator after 2 hours. Hassle free to remove ice from inside of the refrigerator.

3 Reasons to buy

FeaturesGR-N222SQCN GR-C331SLZB GR-Y331SLZB GR-V204SLBT
GR-N222SQCN
8.0 cu.ft., Door cooling, Efficient Energy Saving, Wired Shelves, Inverter Linear Compressor, Commercial Refrigerator
GR-C331SLZB
7.0 cu. ft, Smart Inverter Compressor, Wired Shelves, Big Vegetables Box, Semi Auto Defrost Commercial Refrigerator
GR-Y331SLZB
7 cu. ft 1-Door Refrigerator, Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service, Pocket Handle, Tempered Glass Shelves
GR-V204SLBT
6 cu. ft Upright Freezer, Smart Inverter Compressor, 10 Year Warranty on Compressor, 2 Year Warranty on Parts and Service
CAPACITY (cu.ft.)8776
DIMENSION555 x 1520 x 585 525 x 1295 x 555 525 x 1295 x 555 530 x 1300 x 600
ThinQ™NoNoNoNo
Door Cooling™Yes YesNoNo
Compressor TypeInverter Linear Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor Smart Inverter Compressor

FAQ

Q.

What is LG LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.

Q.

What is LG DoorCooling+™?

A.

DoorCooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

Key Specs

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    525 x 1135 x 555

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    1Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    138

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    33

  • Product Weight (kg)

    30

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    525 x 1135 x 555

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Normal Ice Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Recipro Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    3

  • Refrigerator Light

    Bulb Light

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

