About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™

324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™

RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS
Front Image|324L LG Twin Freezer, Smart Diagnosis™|RVO-B127PS

Key Features

  • Large Capacity
  • Smart Diagnosis™
  • Multi-Air Flow
  • Reversible door
  • Energy Efficiency
More

*Refrigerators have Five Years Warranty, Inverter Compressor has ten years Warranty
**Product Shelf Life time is 6 years

Large Capacity

You can store much more food efficiently and your kitchen will be richer.
Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

Smart Diagnosis™

LG's Smart Diagnosis™ is a fast and convenient technology for troubleshooting any issues. Simply call the LG Customer Service Helpline and place the smartphone on the appliance. The appliance communicates with a computer that produces a diagnosis within seconds and provides an immediate solution.
Fast
Multi Air Flow

Fast & Even Cooling

Cooling air is supplied in every corner of refrigerator with multiple cooling air vent.

Energy Efficiency

In recent years, LG refrigerators have been recognized for having one of the world's prestigious technology.
Easy Open Handle

Easy Open Handle

With LG's Easy Open Handle, door opening has become easier. It also provides better protection for your refrigerator.

Zero Clearance

Zero Clearance

Even in the small kitchen, doors don't bump into walls. And when doors are in 90◦ open position, drawers can be opened fully.

No Frost

No Frost

∙ No More Defrosting
: No Frost interior allows you to maintain hygienic, odor free
∙ Even Temperature
: Powerful circulation of cold air allows smaller temperature deviation
∙ Fast Cooling
: Interior air is quickly chilled especially when the fridge door is open
Total No Frost

Total No Frost

Fuss Less with Frostless Technology

LG's frost-free cooling system prevents frost build-up, saving you the hassle of manual defrosting.

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)

    324

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    LnF(Freezer)

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    324

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    82

  • Product Weight (kg)

    76

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    595 x 1860 x 707

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    PET

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Bar (Easy Open)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Drawer_Freezer

    4 Transparent

What people are saying

Our picks for you