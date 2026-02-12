About Cookies on This Site

9 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Black Steel

9 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Black Steel

RVT-B093BS
Front view of 9 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Black Steel, RVT-B093BS
Front view of 9 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Black Steel, RVT-B093BS
Key Features

  • Flat Door Panel
  • Smart Inverter
  • Door Cooling +
  • Linear Cooling
  • Multi Airflow
  • Smart Diagnosis
More

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

rvt-b093bs_new

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)

    243

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Black Steel

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Two Door Top Freezer

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    243

  • Storage Volume Refrigerator (L)

    185

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    No

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Manual Control

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Product Weight (kg)

    50

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    53

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    555 x 1573 x 637

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    Yes

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Metal

  • Finish (Door)

    Black Steel

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Refrigerator Light

    Side LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Moist Balance Crisper)

    No

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    Yes

  • Freezer Light

    Yes

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Drawer_Freezer

    Yes

What people are saying

FAQ

Q.

What is LG LinearCooling™?

A.

LinearCooling™ is a technology that keeps the refrigerator temperature constant within ±0.5℃ by carefully adjusting the supply of cold air, preventing loss of moisture in food and keeping it fresher for longer.

Q.

What is LG DoorCooling+™?

A.

DoorCooling+™ is a technology that delivers powerful cold air to food stored in the door through vents located at the front of the fridge. This technology helps maintain the cool temperature and freshness of anything stored in your fridge door.

Q.

How do I change the temperature setting on my LG Fridge Freezer?

A.

Use the Control Panel on the door or inside the fridge to set or adjust the temperature for your fridge or freezer. Use the LG ThinQ™ App to change the temperature setting remotely via your smartphone for supported models.

Q.

What to consider when buying a fridge freezer?

A.

LG offers a broad range of stylish, energy-efficient Fridge Freezers with multiple smart features. From roomy American Style and convenient Multi-Door, to InstaView™ Door-in-Door™ technology, Combi and Slim models, LG offers the perfect Fridge Freezer for every household. If you are designing a kitchen from scratch, it’s easy to integrate your dream appliance; if you have an existing gap to fill, you may find your choice is dictated by space. Once you’ve decided on a Fridge Freezer that best suits your lifestyle, look at storage space, innovative cooling technologies that keep your food items fresher for longer, convenient features like Total No Frost, a UVNano auto-cleaning water and ice dispenser, folding shelves and FRESHBalancer™ drawer system. Don’t forget to check energy efficiency and product warranty.

Q.

What size fridge freezer do I need?

A.

Although it depends on your lifestyle, for a good rule of thumb: the LG Combi fridge freezer (capacity: 340-384L) is normally sufficient for a small household of 1-2 people; Slim Multi-Door models (506-508L) suit a family of 3-4; for a larger family, we recommend the capacious LG Multi-Door or American Style models (capacity 625-705L). Multi-Door models provide extra-wide space for storage of items such as trays or platters. At LG we want every customer to get the Fridge Freezer that suits them best, so we offer a selection of sizes within each range.

Q.

What is the difference between a plumbed and non-plumbed fridge?

A.

LG offers you the ultimate freedom of where to locate your Fridge Freezer, offering plumbed and non-plumbed models. A plumbed fridge is connected directly to the water supply to feed the ice and water dispenser. A non-plumbed fridge has a built-in refillable water tank connected to the door-mounted dispenser. Simply keep the tank topped up to enjoy the luxury of chilled water on tap.

