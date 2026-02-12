About Cookies on This Site

14.5 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Prime Silver

14.5 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Prime Silver

RVT-B145PS
Front view of 14.5 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Prime Silver, RVT-B145PS
front view with food
front view without food
multi air flow
knob detail
fresh zone with food
fresh zone
detail view
detail view
right View Door Open with food
right View Door Open
right side
left side
Side View
energy label
Key Features

  • Linear Cooling™
  • Multi Air Flow
  • Knob dial
  • Pull-out Tray
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
More
Print

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)

    375

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    375

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    No

  • Express Cool

    No

  • Manual Control

    Knob dial

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    70

  • Product Weight (kg)

    64

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1720 x 680

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 2 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Prime Silver

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    2

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

What people are saying

Frequently Asked Questions

Q.

Which features does this product have?

A.

Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.

Q.

Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?

A.

Cleaning LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean™ coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.

Q.

Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?

A.

Regular maintenance on LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.

Q.

Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?

A.

LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. The slim, compact design ensures LG Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.

Q.

Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?

A.

LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.

Q.

What are the benefits of an LG microwave?

A.

LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef® feature.

Q.

Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?

A.

LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.

Q.

Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?

A.

LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, the smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.

