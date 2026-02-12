We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
14.5 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Prime Silver
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)
375
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 680
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
375
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
Yes
Express Freeze
No
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
70
Product Weight (kg)
64
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
700 x 1720 x 680
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
Yes
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
VCM
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
4
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
