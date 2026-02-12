About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

14.9 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker and Water Dispenser

14.9 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker and Water Dispenser

RVT-L149MC
Front view
Front all door open with food
Left side open door with food
Top perspective open door with food
Front all door open without food
Top perspective view all door open without food
Cold water port
Display
Top door open
Bottom door open
Bottom drawer detail
Handle detail
Left perspective view
Side view
Back view
Front view
Front all door open with food
Left side open door with food
Top perspective open door with food
Front all door open without food
Top perspective view all door open without food
Cold water port
Display
Top door open
Bottom door open
Bottom drawer detail
Handle detail
Left perspective view
Side view
Back view

Key Features

  • Flat Door Panel
  • Auto Ice Maker (Space Plus)
  • Water Dispenser
  • Linear Cooling™
  • Door Cooling+™
  • Smart Inverter Compressor™
More
fruits and vegetables such as lettuce, tomatoes, and blueberries are freshly preserved in the product.

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7days¹).

Modern kitchen interiror with a large open lg top freezer refrigerator stocked with various food item explaining how the door cooling feature works.

Modern kitchen interiror with a large open lg top freezer refrigerator stocked with various food item explaining how the door cooling feature works.

DoorCooling⁺ ™

Delivers freshness evenly and faster

Food stays fresh and drinks get ice cold on any shelf with even and faster cooling performance²).

Close up view inside an lg top freezer refrigerator showing a compartment labeled hygiene fresh with two transparent storage containers holding green vegetables and red fruits or vegetables. In which highlights the feature of the fridge for keeping contents fresh.

Hygiene FreshTM

Minimize bacteria and odors, maximize freshness

Keep your fridge clean with Hygiene FreshTM, which deodorizes and removes up to 99.99%3) of bacteria.

Fresh 0 Zone

Save defrosting time

The special drawer allows you to better preserve foods like meat and fish without frosting and defrosting.

*Fresh 0 Zone keeps foods at a lower temperature than other compartments.

*The temperature may vary with settings, food condition and home use conditions.

Moving Ice Maker

More space in the freezer

Whenever you need to free up space in the freezer, you can take out the ice tray and move it easily.

LG ThinQᵀᴹ

Smart control, smart life

Control your appliance remotely from anywhere

Control your LG refrigerator settings anywhere through any WiFi-enabled device with LG ThinQᵀᴹ.

A woman controlling an lg refrigerator remotely using her smartphone. The image highlights the refrigerator's smart connectivity, allowing users to manage and adjust settings from their mobile device.

Remote Control

An lg top freezer refrigeratordoor is shown slightly open, and a smartphone screen displaying a notification from the lg thinq app. The image emphasizes the refrigerator's smart alert feature that notifies users if the door is left open.

Smart Alert

An lg top freezer refrigerator in a modern kitchen with a close-up of a smartphone screen displaying monitoring data. The image illustrates the refrigerator's ability to provide users with performance and usage statistics through a connected app.

Monitoring

*LG SmartThinQTM is now renamed to LG ThinQTM.

*Smart feature products may vary by country and model. Check your local retailer or LG for service availability.

*UIs (User Interfaces) of Apps in the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.

Modern kitchen featuring an lg smart refrigerator with smart fresh air technology, designed to optimize cooling based on usage patterns for energy efficiency, even during peak times.

Smart Learner

The smarter way to cool

Smart Fresh Air learns your usage patterns to optimize cooling, even during peak use times.

Step 1. Smart fresh air algorithm

Smart Fresh Air analyzes usage patterns over a 3-week period to optimize cooling performance.

Step 2. lower 1℃ from user setting temperature

Based on the usage patterns, Smart Fresh Air will increase cooling 2 hours before periods of high usage.

Step 3. Minimize temperature rise to keep food fresh

Even when the door is opened frequently, the inside temperature stays at optimal levels to keep food fresh.

*Wi-Fi connection should be required.

*Smart Leaner operation controlled and monitored only in LG ThinQTM App. (Ref. Display check not supported).

The image of smart inverter compressor 10 years warrenty.

Smart Inverter Compressor™

Energy efficient and durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years peace of mind.

*10-year Warranty on the compressor part only. Additional costs other than the compressor may be charged (Labor, Other Parts, etc.).

*Product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

 

1)LinearCoolingTM  

-Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time it took to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pakchoi on the shelf of the fresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCoolingTM model. 

-The result may vary in actual usage.

-Applicable models only. 

 

2)DoorCooling ⁺ TM  

-Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket to drop between DoorCooling⁺ ™ and Non-DoorCooling⁺ ™ models. 

-Applicable models only. 

-DoorCooling⁺ ™ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.

 

3) Hygiene FreshTM

-Bacteria: Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli, Bacillus cereus, Klebsiellapneumonia.

-Confirmed by TÜV Rheinland on all processes and results, test method referring to the ASTM E2149 test protocol.

-The number of bacteria was counted before and after an hour(1hr) reaction made by placing fractions(1g) of the filter into the 50ml diluted bacterial solution.

-Bacterial removal performance is the laboratory test result direct interactions were observed. Results may vary in real use conditions.  

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

RVT-L149MC.AEPGLGP.EACM.PH.C

Key Specs

  • CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)

    394

  • DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1760 x 680

  • PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • FEATURES - Door-in-Door

    No

  • SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    394

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • Express Cool

    No

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    77

  • Product Weight (kg)

    71

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    700 x 1760 x 680

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Water Only Dispenser

    External

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes (Spaceplus)

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Essence Matte Black

  • Handle Type

    Horizontal Pocket

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1 Water Tank + 3 Full

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (1)

  • Hygiene Fresh

    Yes

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    1 Full + 1 Half

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    1

What people are saying

Our picks for you

Find locally

Experience this product around you.