32.9 cu.ft., Inverter Linear Compressor, Dual Door-in-Door™, Smart Diagnosis, Hygiene Fresh+™, 10 Year Compressor Warranty, 2 Year Parts and Service Warranty, Folding Shelf, Tilting Veggie Basket, Sliding Drawer Type
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Type
Multi Door
CAPACITY
-
Volume Capacity
32.9 cu.ft
-
Refrigerator
Liters 530, Cu. Ft 18.7
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Freezer
Liters 401, Cu.Ft 14.2
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Weight
176 kg
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Inverter Linear Compressor
Yes
-
DID (Door-In-Door)
Dual Door-In-Door
-
Hygiene Fresh
Yes
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Dimension (WxHxD)
912x1797x923mm
