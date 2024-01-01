Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
23.8 cu. ft. French Door InstaView™ Smart Inverter Refrigerator with Auto Ice Maker in Black Glass

Specs

Reviews

Support

RVF-K238BM
Key Features

  • Auto Ice Maker
  • InstaView™
  • LinearCooling™
  • DoorCooling⁺™
  • FRESHConverter+™
More
Print

Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    612

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 736

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Finish (Door)

    Black

All Spec

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Multi Door

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    612

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    128

  • Product Weight (kg)

    119

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    835 x 1860 x 736

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    Yes

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    Yes

  • Cleaning Time

    Yes

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    Water Only

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    Yes

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    Glass

  • Finish (Door)

    Black

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    R Metal

  • Handle Type

    No

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    6

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    2

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

  • Shelf_Folding

    No

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    No

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    No

  • Drawer_Freezer

    4 Transparent

