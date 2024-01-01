Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24.5 Cu. Ft. Side by Side Refrigerator with LINEAR Cooling™

24.5 Cu. Ft. Side by Side Refrigerator with LINEAR Cooling™

RVS-D245DG

24.5 Cu. Ft. Side by Side Refrigerator with LINEAR Cooling™

front view

LinearCooling™

Seals in Farm Freshness Longer

LinearCooling™ reduces temperature fluctuations, locking in the flavor of fresh for up to 7 days.

*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.

A front view of the refrigerator with the two front doors wide open showing a full stocked fridge. Blue clouds of mist are shown going down over all of the produce.
Multi Air Flow

Optimal Temperatures Everywhere

Air flows in every direction to keep your food fresh,
no matter where you place it.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Enhance Your Décor with an UltraSleek Door

The UltraSleek Door instantly enhances the décor of any kitchen.

A side view of a kitchen with a black InstaView refrigerator installed.

Large Capacity

Store More with More Interior Space

Enjoy plenty of room to store all your food and beverages that doesn't crowd your kitchen.

*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.

The 10 Year Warranty for the Smart Inverter Compressor logo is next to the Smart Inverter logo.

Energy Efficient & Durable

LG Smart Inverter Compressor™ takes energy efficiency to the next level to help you save more and 10 years of peace of mind.
Key Specs

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    647

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

  • InstaView

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

BASIC SPEC

  • Product Type

    Side by Side

CAPACITY

  • Storage Volume Total (L)

    647

CONTROL & DISPLAY

  • Door alarm

    Yes

  • Internal LED Display

    LED Display

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT

  • Packing Weight (kg)

    116

  • Product Weight (kg)

    106

  • Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)

    913 x 1790 x 735

FEATURES

  • Door Cooling+

    No

  • Door-in-Door

    No

  • LINEAR Cooling

    Yes

  • InstaView

    No

ICE & WATER SYSTEM

  • Ice Maker_Manual

    1 Lever 1 Tray

  • Water Only Dispenser

    No

  • Ice & Water Dispenser

    No

  • Automatic Ice Maker

    No

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Door (Material)

    VCM

  • Finish (Door)

    Dark Graphite Steel

  • Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)

    No

  • Handle Type

    Pocket (Clad)

PERFORMANCE

  • Compressor Type

    Smart Inverter Compressor

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Refrigerator Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    3

  • Hygiene Fresh+

    No

  • Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner

    No

  • Vegetable Box

    Yes (2)

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ (Wi-Fi)

    No

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Door Basket_Transparent

    4

  • Freezer Light

    Top LED

  • Shelf_Tempered Glass

    4

  • Drawer_Freezer

    1 Transparent

