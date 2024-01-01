We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24.5 Cu. Ft. Side by Side Refrigerator with LINEAR Cooling™
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG's internal test method to measure the time it took to achieve a 5% weight loss rate for pak choi on the shelf in the fresh produce compartment of the LGE LinearCooling Model GSXV91NSAE. The result may vary during actual use.
*635L:Based on EU standard, 635L is capacity of LGE model GSXV91NSAE.
*27 cu.ft:Based on North America standard, 27 cu.ft is capacity of LGE model LRS*2706.
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
647
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
InstaView
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Side by Side
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
647
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Internal LED Display
LED Display
-
Express Freeze
Yes
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Packing Weight (kg)
116
-
Product Weight (kg)
106
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
913 x 1790 x 735
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
No
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
-
InstaView
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 1 Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Ice & Water Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
VCM
-
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
-
Flat Metal Duct (Metal Fresh)
No
-
Handle Type
Pocket (Clad)
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
3
-
Hygiene Fresh+
No
-
Door Basket_Utility Box / Snack Corner
No
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (2)
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
4
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
4
-
Drawer_Freezer
1 Transparent
