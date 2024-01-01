We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG One Door series with Moist Balance™ Crisper
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
SubSub Category
One Door Refrigerator
CAPACITY
-
Volume Capacity
8.0 cu.ft
-
Rated Input
150 watts
CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE
-
Total
180
-
Freezer
28
-
Refrigerator
152
DIMENSION (MM) - NET
-
Height - to Top of Hinge
1290
-
Depth - including door & handle
570
-
Width
525
DIMENSION(MM)
-
Dimension (wxhxd)
525x1290x570mm
-
Packing (Width x Height x Depth)
578x592x1325
WEIGHT (KG)
-
Packing
38
GENERAL FEATURES
-
Refrigerant
R134a,110g
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Interior lamp
15W(1)
-
Refrigerator Shelves
Plastic
STUFFING QUANTITY , TRUCK
-
Packing(20/40S/40HC)
51/109/160
