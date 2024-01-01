Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
11.8 cu.ft, Smart Inverter Compressor, Tempered Glass Shelves, Moist Balance Crisper, Multi-Airflow, Low Voltage Start-ability*

GR-B372RLCG

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Type

    Top Mount

CAPACITY

  • Volume Capacity

    11.8 cu.ft

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

CAPACITY (ℓ / CU.FT.) - ISO STORAGE

  • Total

    333

  • Freezer

    86

  • Refrigerator

    247

WEIGHT (KG)

  • Weight

    55kg

  • Packing

    60kg

GENERAL FEATURES

  • Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

  • Multi-Airflow

    Yes

  • LED Lighting

    Yes

  • Tempered Glass

    Yes

  • Bottle Storage

    Yes

  • Vegetable Storage

    Yes

  • Bioshield Gasket

    Yes

  • Bar Handle

    Yes

DIMENSION(MM)

  • Dimension (WxHxD)

    600 x 1690 x 695 mm

