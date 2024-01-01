We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19.4 cu. ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator with Bar Type Door Handle in Prime Silver
*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
Key Specs
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
506
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
-
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
-
Storage Volume Total (L)
506
CONTROL & DISPLAY
-
Door alarm
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
Express Cool
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
-
Product Weight (kg)
77
-
Packing Weight (kg)
87
-
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
780 x 1800 x 730
FEATURES
-
Door Cooling+
Yes
-
Door-in-Door
No
-
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
-
Ice Maker_Manual
1 Lever 2 Tray
-
Water Only Dispenser
No
-
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
-
Door (Material)
PCM
-
Finish (Door)
Essence Matte Black
-
Handle Type
Bar
PERFORMANCE
-
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
1 GIDC + 2 Full + 2 Half
-
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
-
Hygiene Fresh+
Yes
-
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
-
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Door Basket_Transparent
2
-
Freezer Light
Top LED
-
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
