8.3 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Dark Graphite with Chromeless Handle
*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
**Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor. Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Storage Volume Total (L)
217
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1445 x 637
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
Door-in-Door
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
217
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Door alarm
No
Express Freeze
Yes
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Knob dial
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Packing Weight (kg)
48
Product Weight (kg)
43
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1445 x 637
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
Cleaning Time
No
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
MATERIAL & FINISH
Door (Material)
PCM
Finish (Door)
Dark Graphite Steel
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
1 Full + 1 Big
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
Fresh 0 Zone
No
Hygiene Fresh
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
No
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
