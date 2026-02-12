We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
10.1 Cu. Ft. Top Freezer Refrigerator in Platinum Silver
*Based on TÜV test results using LG’s internal testing method measuring the time ittook to reach the 5% weight reduction rate of pak choi on the shelf of thefresh food compartment of the LGE LinearCooling model. Applicable models only. The result may vary in actual usage.
*Based on TÜV Rheinland test results using LG’s internal testing method comparing time for the temperature of the water container placed in the top basket todrop between Door Cooling+ and Non-Door Cooling+ models. Applicable models only.
*Door Cooling+ is supposed to stop when the door is opened.
*Products in the video and the image are for explanation purpose only and may differ from actual ones.
*10–year Warranty on Smart Inverter Compressor (Part only).
**Two (2) years warranty on parts and labor. Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only; Labor is chargeable to customer after two (2) years from purchase.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
CAPACITY - Storage Volume Total (L)
266
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT - Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1680 x 637
PERFORMANCE - Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
FEATURES - Door-in-Door
No
SMART TECHNOLOGY - ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
MATERIAL & FINISH - Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
All Spec
BASIC SPEC
Product Type
Top Mount
CAPACITY
Storage Volume Total (L)
266
FEATURES
Door Cooling+
No
Cleaning Time
No
Door-in-Door
No
LINEAR Cooling
Yes
ICE & WATER SYSTEM
Water Only Dispenser
No
Automatic Ice Maker
No
Ice Maker_Manual
Normal Ice Tray
PERFORMANCE
Compressor Type
Smart Inverter Compressor
SMART TECHNOLOGY
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No
Smart Diagnosis
No
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
Refrigerator Light
Top LED
Door Basket_Transparent
2 Full + 1 Big
Hygiene Fresh
No
Hygiene Fresh+
No
Shelf_Tempered Glass
2
Vegetable Box
Yes (1)
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
Door Basket_Transparent
2
Shelf_Tempered Glass
1
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHT
Product Weight (kg)
48
Packing Weight (kg)
53
Product Dimension (WxHxD, mm)
555 x 1680 x 637
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Express Freeze
Yes
Door alarm
No
Express Cool
No
Manual Control
Knob dial
MATERIAL & FINISH
Finish (Door)
Prime Silver
Door (Material)
PET
Handle Type
Horizontal Pocket
