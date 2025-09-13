We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
1.5 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Standard Aircon with AI Kilowatt Manager
kW Manager
Proactive energy savings in your hands.
Easily manage your electricity usage with planned, proactive energy control. Take complete control of cooling your home and set achievable energy consumption limits.
The air conditioner consumption energy can be used within the pre-populated target setting amount.
Smart energy management within the LG ThinQ™ app
Decide usage periods and energy consumption limits within the easy-to-use ThinQ™ app. If the daily usage limit is exceeded, the remaining days are automatically recalculated to keep you within your specified limit.
When the target setting amount is reached and used, a notification occurs within the ThinQ application.
Easy-to-see LED display
Stay informed at a glance with a sleek and informative LED display. "EO" is clearly displayed when the kW Manager smart function is in use.
The "EO" mark is checked on the air conditioning panel on which the kW Manager function is operating.
*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
*During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and electricity consumption limiting operations are performed for the remaining period.
*If the daily electricity usage exceeds your set period's target, the remaining electricity usage is recalculated automatically to maintain the target amount.
*This function is only available through the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
*If the total used electricity within the set period exceeds your target amount, kW Manager function is de-selected and the machine will return to a general operation mode. You will be notified of this by the LG ThinQ™ application.
Freeze Cleaning
Keep the inside of your machine squeaky clean
Cleaning difficult-to-reach spaces inside your air conditioner is easy with Freeze Cleaning mode. Use thawed ice to wash away dust and odor-causing contaminants, reducing harmful bacteria, and leaving you with a fresher home.
*TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition.
Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230RH9, KR237IO2, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG
This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.
*Test institution : TÜV Rheinland
*Test period : 2023. 04~05
*Test Model : SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)
*Test bacteria : Up to 99.0% reduction rate of “Pseudomonas aeruginosa” confirmed
*This function can be operated through ThinQ only.
*Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
*The actual product image may differ from the image shown above.
Sleep Mode
Sleep Mode will increase the temperature by a degree every 30 minutes, and eventually by 2 degrees per hour to create a more comfortable and sound sleeping atmosphere.
FAQ
Q.
What is kW Manager?
A.
kW Manager is a smart function that assists customers in using the air conditioner according to a set electricity target. It offers a daily adaptive energy-saving mode, automatically adjusting to prevent electricity targets from being exceeded during operation. Operating on a schedule, spanning up to one month, the LED display shows "EO" when the function is active.
*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
Q.
Can I use kW Manager without a Wi-Fi connection?
A.
kW Manager is a smart function that can only be used while connected to Wi-Fi and registered with the LG ThinQ™ application.
*Only applicable to products with the kW Manager function.
Q.
When can kW Manager be used?
A.
kW Manager can be used with all cooling modes, including Sleep and Jet modes. Basic controls, such as selecting temperatures and air flow changes, are possible while kW Manager is in use. It can also be used alongside other energy-saving modes, such as Active Energy Control mode. The system will choose operation settings that have the lowest electricity consumption value between the two different modes.
*kW Manager is disabled when using Heating mode.
Q.
What happens if the electricity consumption target is reached within the kW manager usage period?
A.
If the electricity usage limit is reached within the set period of time, you will receive a notification from the LG ThinQ™ application about the electricity consumption amount and usage time. You can select kW Manager mode again and choose a new time period and electricity usage target.
Key Specs
Product Type
Wall Mounted
HVAC Type
C/O
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1130 / 200
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8851434636356
COOLING
4way
Up-Down
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Manual
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
Fan Speed
5 Steps + Natural
COMPLIANCE
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2024-01
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
Product Model Name
HS-12ISY2
Product Type & Model Name
Inverter & HS-12ISY2.
CONVENIENCE
Auto Restart
Yes
Fan Mode
Yes
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
Remote Controller
Yes
Reservation
Yes
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
ENERGY SAVING
Active Energy Control
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
kW Manager
Yes
DESIGN
Color(Body)
White
Color(Discharge)
Black
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
Pre Filter
Yes
Ultra Fine Dust Filter
N/A
HYGIENE
Auto Cleaning
Yes
Heat Exchanger Cleaning
Yes
OUTDOOR UNIT
Outdoor Unit Model Name
HSU12ISY2
GENERAL
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
1130 / 200
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
N/A
HVAC Type
C/O
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837 x 308 x 189
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.0
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
N/A
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
717 x 495 x 230
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
21.6
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
47.6
Product Type
Wall Mounted
Product Type II
Inverter
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
Refrigerant Type
R32
Cooling Capacity Max(BTU/h)
13500
Cooling Capacity Rated(HP)
1.5
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(BTU/h)
12000 / 2200
DEHUMIDIFICATION
Dehumidification
Yes
