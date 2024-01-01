Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG Health+ Air Conditioner with Air Purifying System, Plasma Filter, H1N1 Filter, Anti Allergy Filter, Deodorizing Filter, Auto Clean, Gold Fin Condenser & 2.0 HP

Specs

Reviews

Support

LG Health+ Air Conditioner with Air Purifying System, Plasma Filter, H1N1 Filter, Anti Allergy Filter, Deodorizing Filter, Auto Clean, Gold Fin Condenser & 2.0 HP

HS-18GB

LG Health+ Air Conditioner with Air Purifying System, Plasma Filter, H1N1 Filter, Anti Allergy Filter, Deodorizing Filter, Auto Clean, Gold Fin Condenser & 2.0 HP

(0)
Print

All Spec

COMMON SPEC

  • Display Type

    Split Type

  • HP

    2.0 HP

COOLING CAPACITY

  • kcal/hr (Min - Rating - Max)

    18,990 kj/hr

EER

  • Cooling (W/W)

    10.6 kj/hw

POWER INPUT (RATING)

  • Cooling(W)

    1800 Watts

POWER SUPPLY

  • ø,V,Hz

    1/220-240/60

NOISE LEVEL

  • Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)

    43/39/32

  • Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)

    54

DIMENSION

  • Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    1090x314x180 mm

  • Outdoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)

    770x245x540 mm

NET WEIGHT

  • Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)

    13.5kg

  • Outdoor Unit (kg/lbs)

    57kg

FEATURES

  • Temperature Control

    Thermistor

  • CHAOS Wind(Auto Wind)

    Yes

  • Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)

    4-Way

  • Steps, Fan/Cool

    3/4

  • Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)

    Auto

  • Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)

    Auto

  • Remocon Type

    Wireless LCD

  • Self Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Timer

    24hr,On/Off

  • Sleep Operation

    Yes

  • Soft Dry Operation

    Yes

  • Restart Delay(minute)

    Yes (3 minutes)

  • Auto Clean

    Yes

