1.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Standard Aircon with Kilowatt Manager
Proactive energy savings in your hands.
The air conditioner consumption energy can be used within the pre-populated target setting amount.
Smart energy management within the LG ThinQ™ app
When the target setting amount is reached and used, a notification occurs within the ThinQ application.
Easy-to-see LED display
The "EO" mark is checked on the air conditioning panel on which the kW Manager function is operating.
*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
*During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and electricity consumption limiting operations are performed for the remaining period.
*If the daily electricity usage exceeds your set period's target, the remaining electricity usage is recalculated automatically to maintain the target amount.
*This function is only available through the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
*If the total used electricity within the set period exceeds your target amount, kW Manager function is de-selected and the machine will return to a general operation mode. You will be notified of this by the LG ThinQ™ application.
Keep the inside of your machine squeaky clean
*TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230RH9, KR237IO2, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG
This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.
*Test institution : TÜV Rheinland
*Test period : 2023. 04~05
*Test Model : SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)
*Test bacteria : Up to 99.0% reduction rate of “Pseudomonas aeruginosa” confirmed
*This function can be operated through ThinQ only.
*Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.
*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.
*The actual product image may differ from the image shown above.
Sleep Mode
What is kW Manager?
kW Manager is a smart function that assists customers in using the air conditioner according to a set electricity target. It offers a daily adaptive energy-saving mode, automatically adjusting to prevent electricity targets from being exceeded during operation. Operating on a schedule, spanning up to one month, the LED display shows "EO" when the function is active.
*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
Can I use kW Manager without a Wi-Fi connection?
kW Manager is a smart function that can only be used while connected to Wi-Fi and registered with the LG ThinQ™ application.
*Only applicable to products with the kW Manager function.
When can kW Manager be used?
kW Manager can be used with all cooling modes, including Sleep and Jet modes. Basic controls, such as selecting temperatures and air flow changes, are possible while kW Manager is in use. It can also be used alongside other energy-saving modes, such as Active Energy Control mode. The system will choose operation settings that have the lowest electricity consumption value between the two different modes.
*kW Manager is disabled when using Heating mode.
What happens if the electricity consumption target is reached within the kW manager usage period?
If the electricity usage limit is reached within the set period of time, you will receive a notification from the LG ThinQ™ application about the electricity consumption amount and usage time. You can select kW Manager mode again and choose a new time period and electricity usage target.
Key Specs
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
840 / 200
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
UV Nano
N/A
All Spec
BAR CODE
-
Bar Code
8851434636325
COOLING
-
4way
Up-Down
-
Airflow direction control (Left & Right)
Manual
-
Airflow direction control (Up & Down)
Yes(6 Steps)
-
Fan Speed
5 Steps + Natural
AIR PURIFYING
-
Air Purifying Display
N/A
-
PM 1.0 Sensor
N/A
COMPLIANCE
-
Launching Month (YYYY-MM)
2024-01
-
Manufacturer (Importer)
LG Electronics
-
Product Model Name
HS-09ISY2
-
Product Type & Model Name
Inverter & HS-09ISY2
CONVENIENCE
-
Auto Restart
Yes
-
Fan Mode
Yes
-
Forced Switch Operation
Yes
-
Low Noise
N/A
-
On/Off Reservation(24Hr)
Yes
-
Remote Controller
Yes
-
Reservation
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
-
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
-
Tropical Night Comfort Sleep
N/A
ENERGY SAVING
-
Active Energy Control
Yes
-
Dry Contact
N/A
-
Energy Monitoring
Yes
-
Energy Saving(Cooling)
N/A
-
kW Manager
Yes
DESIGN
-
Color(Body)
White
-
Color(Discharge)
Black
-
Display
88 Hidden
FILTER
-
Fine Dust Filter
N/A
-
Pre Filter
Yes
HEATING
-
Power Heating
N/A
HYGIENE
-
Auto Cleaning
Yes
-
UV Nano
N/A
OUTDOOR UNIT
-
Outdoor Unit Model Name
HSU09ISY2
GENERAL
-
Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)
840 / 200
-
Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)
N/A
-
HVAC Type
C/O
-
Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
837x308x189
-
Indoor Unit Weight(kg)
8.0
-
Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)
17.6
-
Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)
717 x 495 x 230
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)
20.1
-
Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)
44.3
-
Product Type
Wall Mounted
-
Product Type II
Inverter
-
Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)
230, 60
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
-
Cooling Capacity Max(BTU/h)
10407
-
Cooling Capacity Rated(HP)
1.0
-
Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(BTU/h)
9212 / 3412
DEHUMIDIFICATION
-
Dehumidification
Yes
