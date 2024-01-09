Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
1.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Standard Aircon with Kilowatt Manager

HS-09ISY2

1.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Standard Aircon with Kilowatt Manager

HS-09ISY2

1.0 HP Split Type Dual Inverter Compressor Standard Aircon with Kilowatt Manager

(0)
kW Manager

Proactive energy savings in your hands.

Easily manage your electricity usage with planned, proactive energy control. Take complete control of cooling your home and set achievable energy consumption limits.

The air conditioner consumption energy can be used within the pre-populated target setting amount.

Smart energy management within the LG ThinQ™ app

Decide usage periods and energy consumption limits within the easy-to-use ThinQ™ app. If the daily usage limit is exceeded, the remaining days are automatically recalculated to keep you within your specified limit.

When the target setting amount is reached and used, a notification occurs within the ThinQ application.

Easy-to-see LED display

Stay informed at a glance with a sleek and informative LED display. "EO" is clearly displayed when the kW Manager smart function is in use.

The "EO" mark is checked on the air conditioning panel on which the kW Manager function is operating.

*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.
*During the set period, the accumulated electricity is monitored and electricity consumption limiting operations are performed for the remaining period.
*If the daily electricity usage exceeds your set period's target, the remaining electricity usage is recalculated automatically to maintain the target amount.
*This function is only available through the LG ThinQ™ smart application.
*If the total used electricity within the set period exceeds your target amount, kW Manager function is de-selected and the machine will return to a general operation mode. You will be notified of this by the LG ThinQ™ application.

The "EO" mark is checked on the air conditioning panel on which the kW Manager function is operating.

Freeze Cleaning

Keep the inside of your machine squeaky clean

Cleaning difficult-to-reach spaces inside your air conditioner is easy with Freeze Cleaning mode. Use thawed ice to wash away dust and odor-causing contaminants, reducing harmful bacteria, and leaving you with a fresher home.

The icon shows the process of cleaning the inside of the air conditioner with the Freeze Cleaning function.

*TÜV Rheinland Korea, confirm that the evaporator freeze cleaning mode of LG air conditioners has bacteria reduction performance based on the test results at the proposed test condition. Report No. KR23LGPO, KR2357TB, KR2384CM, KR230RH9, KR237IO2, KR235J9N, KR23OGEG
This test result obtained a test report on and Pseudomonas aeruginosa 99.0% reduction rate from an internationally recognized laboratory, which may vary depending on the actual environment.
*Test institution : TÜV Rheinland
*Test period : 2023. 04~05
*Test Model : SQ07EDETHN(SE), SQ06BDAWAJ(SA), SQ07SDJBAN(SJ), SQ09MDKWAN(SK)
*Test bacteria : Up to 99.0% reduction rate of “Pseudomonas aeruginosa” confirmed
*This function can be operated through ThinQ only.
*Depending on the environment, Freeze Cleaning mode operation time can be up to 65 minutes.

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

LG's Dual Inverter CompressorTM solves improper, ineffective and noisy problems, resulting in an air conditioner that cools faster, lasts longer, and runs quieter.
With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Energy Saving

Energy Saving

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor
Fast Cooling

Fast Cooling

LG air conditioner begins cooling the air fast using its high speed cooling range with Dual Inverter Compressor, so it expels air farther and cool spaces faster.

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Monitor operational status and Easily Control an air conditioner's functions at anytime / anywhere with Wi-Fi connection.
Low Noise

Low Noise

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.
Simple and Slim Design with Hidden Display

Simple and Slim Design with Hidden Display

LG air conditioner‘s slim and modern design makes easy installation and convenient cleaning with EZ sliding filter.

*The actual product image may differ from the image shown above.

Quick and Easy Installation

Quick and Easy Installation

LG air conditioners are designed for easier and more efficient installation, regardless of the surroundings and the number of persons involved in the installation process. By reducing the manpower and time required for installation, it is now possible to install more air conditioners at more homes in a shorter period of time.

Dual Inverter Compressor

10 Year Warranty

Sleep Mode

Sleep Mode will increase the temperature by a degree every 30 minutes, and eventually by 2 degrees per hour to create a more comfortable and sound sleeping atmosphere.

Gold Fin

The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.
Q.

What is kW Manager?

A.

kW Manager is a smart function that assists customers in using the air conditioner according to a set electricity target. It offers a daily adaptive energy-saving mode, automatically adjusting to prevent electricity targets from being exceeded during operation. Operating on a schedule, spanning up to one month, the LED display shows "EO" when the function is active.
*This feature may vary depending on the product and country.

Q.

Can I use kW Manager without a Wi-Fi connection?

A.

kW Manager is a smart function that can only be used while connected to Wi-Fi and registered with the LG ThinQ application.
*Only applicable to products with the kW Manager function.

Q.

When can kW Manager be used?

A.

kW Manager can be used with all cooling modes, including Sleep and Jet modes. Basic controls, such as selecting temperatures and air flow changes, are possible while kW Manager is in use. It can also be used alongside other energy-saving modes, such as Active Energy Control mode. The system will choose operation settings that have the lowest electricity consumption value between the two different modes.
*kW Manager is disabled when using Heating mode.

Q.

What happens if the electricity consumption target is reached within the kW manager usage period?

A.

If the electricity usage limit is reached within the set period of time, you will receive a notification from the LG ThinQ application about the electricity consumption amount and usage time. You can select kW Manager mode again and choose a new time period and electricity usage target.

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    840 / 200

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    N/A

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8851434636325

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Manual

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Fan Speed

    5 Steps + Natural

AIR PURIFYING

  • Air Purifying Display

    N/A

  • PM 1.0 Sensor

    N/A

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2024-01

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    HS-09ISY2

  • Product Type & Model Name

    Inverter & HS-09ISY2

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Low Noise

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Tropical Night Comfort Sleep

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Dry Contact

    N/A

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • Energy Saving(Cooling)

    N/A

  • kW Manager

    Yes

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    88 Hidden

FILTER

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

HEATING

  • Power Heating

    N/A

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

  • UV Nano

    N/A

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    HSU09ISY2

GENERAL

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    840 / 200

  • Heating Consumption Power Rated/Min(W)

    N/A

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837x308x189

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8.0

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    17.6

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717 x 495 x 230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    20.1

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    44.3

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    230, 60

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Cooling Capacity Max(BTU/h)

    10407

  • Cooling Capacity Rated(HP)

    1.0

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(BTU/h)

    9212 / 3412

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

Our picks for you