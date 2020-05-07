Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Split Type Dual Inverter Standard Aircon

HSN12ISY

Split Type Dual Inverter Standard Aircon

front view
Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

Dual Inverter Compressor™ With 10 Year Warranty

LG's Dual Inverter CompressorTM solves improper, ineffective and noisy problems, resulting in an air conditioner that cools faster, lasts longer, and runs quieter.
With the 10year warranty on the compressor, users can enjoy the benefits of LG air conditioner for a longer period of time.

*One (1) year warranty on parts and labor.
**Ten (10) years warranty for inverter compressor part only, applicable from Y2015 models. Labor is chargeable to customer after one (1) year from purchase.

Energy Saving

Inverter Compressor constantly adjusts a compressor's speed to maintain desired temperature levels. Moreover, Dual Inverter Compressor™ with power saving operation range frequency saves more energy than conventional compressor

Fast Cooling

LG air conditioner begins cooling the air fast using its high speed cooling range with Dual Inverter Compressor™, so it expels air farther and cool spaces faster.

ThinQ™ (Wi-Fi)

Monitor operational status and Easily Control an air conditioner's functions at anytime / anywhere with Wi-Fi connection.
Low Noise

Low Noise

LG air conditioners operate at low sound levels, thanks to LG's unique skew fan and Dual Inverter Compressor™ which eliminate unnecessary noise and allow for smooth operation.

Simple and Slim Design with Hidden Display

Simple and Slim Design with Hidden Display

LG air conditioner‘s slim and modern design makes easy installation and convenient cleaning with EZ sliding filter.

*The actual product image may differ from the image shown above.

Quick and Easy Installation

Quick and Easy Installation

LG air conditioners are designed for easier and more efficient installation, regardless of the surroundings and the number of persons involved in the installation process. By reducing the manpower and time required for installation, it is now possible to install more air conditioners at more homes in a shorter period of time.

Dual Inverter Compressor™

10 Year Warranty

Sleep Mode

Sleep Mode will increase the temperature by a degree every 30 minutes, and eventually by 2 degrees per hour to create a more comfortable and sound sleeping atmosphere.

Gold Fin™

The Gold Fin™ ensures that the surface is more resistant to corrosion and enhances the durability of heat exchanger for a much longer period.
Features HSN12ISW HSN12IPC HSN12IPX HSN12APC
HSN12ISW
1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, Low Noise, Auto Clean, Active Energy Control
HSN12IPC
1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Wi-Fi
HSN12IPX
1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Wi-Fi
HSN12APC
1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Fast Cooling, 4 Way Swing, Auto Clean, Air Purifier Deluxe
CAPACITY 1.5 HP 1.5 HP 1.5 HP 1.5 HP
DIMENSION 837 x 308 x 189 717 x 495 x 230 837 x 308 x 189 720 x 500 x 230 837 x 308 x 189 720 x 500 x 230 857 x 348 x 190 720 x 500 x 230
ThinQ™ No Yes Yes Yes
Dual Inverter Yes Yes Yes Yes
UVNano No No No No
Summary

DIMENSIONS

HSN12ISY
Capacity
1.5HP
Dimensions Net W x H x D (mm) Indoor / Outdoor
837 x 308 x 189 / 717 x 495 x 230
Main Technology
Dual Inverter
Additional Benefit
Active Energy Control

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    3.52 kW
    12,000 Btu/h
    12,660 kJ/h

  • Capacity

    1.5HP

POWER INPUT

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    1,030 W

RUNNING CURRENT

  • Cooling (Min ~ Rated ~ Max)

    5.90 A

EER

  • EER

    3.41 W/W
    11.65 (Btu/h)/W
    12.29 (kJ/h)/W

POWER SUPPLY

  • Power Supply

    1, 230, 60 (Ø, V, Hz)

  • Available Voltage Range

    187 ~ 276 V

  • Power Factor - Cooling

    93%

  • Moisture Removal

    1.25 l/h
    2.64 pts/h

  • Circuit Breaker

    15 A

  • Power Supply Cable

    3 × 1 No. × mm²

  • Power Supply to Unit

    Indoor

  • Power and Communication Cable

    4 × 1 No. × mm²

INDOOR UNIT

  • Air Flow Rate - Cooling, Max/H/M/L

    13/10/6.6/4.2 m³/min
    459/353/233/148 CFM

  • Fan Motor Speed - Cooling, Max/H/HM/M/ML/L/SL

    1650/1250/1140/1030/840/650/480 rpm

  • Sound Pressure Level - Cooling, Max/H/M/L/SL

    -/41/35/27/21 dB(A)

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    837 x 308 x 189 mm

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    897 x 390 x 254 mm

  • Weight - Net

    8.7kg

  • Weight - Shipping

    10.5kg

  • Disconnect Switch

    15 A

  • Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 7.5BG 10/2 (RAL 9016)

  • Operation Range - Cooling

    16 ~ 32 °C DB
    61 ~ 90 °F DB
    10 ~ 23 °C WB
    50 ~ 73.4 °F WB

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Air Flow Rate - Max

    28.0 m³/min
    989 CFM

  • Sound Pressure Level - Cooling, Rated

    50 dB(A)

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Net

    717 x 495 x 230 mm

  • Dimensions (W × H × D) - Shipping

    839 x 532 x 324 mm

  • Weight - Net

    23.0kg

  • Weight - Shipping

    24.7kg

  • Max. Fuse Size

    15 A

  • Exterior Color Code

    Munsell 9.54Y 8.34/1.31 (RAL 9001)

  • Operation Range - Cooling

    18 ~ 48 °C DB

PIPING

  • Size - Liquid

    ø 6.35 mm

  • Size - Gas

    ø 9.52 mm

  • Connections Method - Indoor/Outdoor

    Flared/Flared

  • Drain Hose Size - O.D, I.D

    21.5, 16.0 mm

  • Max Piping Length Capacity

    98%

BETWEEN INDOOR & OUTDOOR

  • Piping Length - Min/Standard/Max

    3/7.5/20 m

  • Piping Length - No Charge

    12.5 m

  • Max. Elevation Difference

    15m

  • Piping Connection Heat Insulation

    Both liquid and gas pipes

REFRIGERANT

  • Type

    R32

  • Pre Charge

    570g

  • Additional Charge

    15g/m

  • Control

    Capillary

  • Global Warning Potential

    675

  • t-CO₂ eq

    0.385

TOOL CODE(CHASSIS)

  • Indoor / Outdoor

    SJ / UA3

COMPRESSOR

  • Type

    Twin Rotary

  • Model

    DST102MAA

  • Motor Type

    BLDC

  • Oil Type / Maker

    PVE (FW68D) / IDEMITSU

  • Oil Charge

    280cc

  • Manufacturer / Country of Origin

    LG Electronics / China

FAN(INDOOR)

  • Type

    Cross Flow Fan

  • Motor Output

    30W

FAN(OUTDOOR)

  • Type

    Propeller Fan

  • Motor Type

    AC

  • Motor Output

    25W

  • Motor Insulation

    Class B

  • Motor Enclosure / Ingress Protection

    TEAO/IP44

HEAT EXCHANGER

  • Evaporator - Material, Tube / Fin

    Cu/Al

  • Evaporator - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.

    (ø7 x 2 x 15 x 21 x 616.8) x 1

  • Evaporator - Corrosion Protection

    PCM

  • Evaporator - Fin Type

    Slit

  • Condenser - Material, Tube / Fin

    Cu/Al

  • Condenser - (ø x Row x Column x FPI x L) x Qty.

    (ø5 x 2 x 22 x 21 x 686) x 1

  • Condenser - Corrosion Protection

    Gold

  • Condenser - Fin Type

    Louver

Find locally

Experience this product around you.

