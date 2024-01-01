We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
.75HP, Anticorrosive Gold Fin Condenser, Energy Saving Mode, Nano GOld Filter, Timer, Air Deflection Control & Auto Swing
All Spec
COOLING CAPACITY
-
kj/hr (Min - Rating - Max)
7,600 kj/hr
EER
-
Cooling (W/W)
11.5 kj/kw
POWER INPUT (RATING)
-
Cooling(W)
660 Watts
POWER SUPPLY
-
ø,V,Hz
1,230~,60
NOISE LEVEL
-
Indoor Unit (H/M/L/Sleep) (dB(A)±3)
52dB(A)±3
-
Outdoor Unit (dB(A)±3)
54dB(A)±3
REFRIGERANT CHARGE
-
g(oz)
450g
DIMENSION
-
Indoor Unit (WxHxD) (mm/inch)
469x353x525 mm
NET WEIGHT
-
Indoor Unit(kg/lbs)
29 (64)
FEATURES
-
Temperature Control
Thermistor
-
Airflow Direction(4-Way:Optional)
4-Way
-
Steps, Fan/Cool
3/3
-
Airflow Direction Control(Up&Down)
Manual
-
Airflow Direction Control(Left&Right)
Auto
-
Timer
Yes
Our picks for you
-
Manual & Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part & Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.