1.5 HP, Dual Inverter Compressor, 70% Energy Saving, Anti-bacterial Filter, Sleep Mode, Window Inverter, Fast Cooling
All Spec
FEATURES
-
Cooling Capacity
12,000 Kj/h
-
Capacity Rate: (Min)
6,500 Kj/h
-
Capacity Rate: (Max)
13,000 Kj/h
-
Power Input-(Rated)
1,000 Watts
-
Power Input-(Min)
500 Watts
-
Power Input-(Max)
1,200 Watts
-
Energy Efficiency Ratio
12.0 Kj/hW
-
Power Supply(Φ,V,Hz)
1/230/60
-
Noise Level-Indoor, High
55dB(A)±3
-
Noise Level-Med.
52dB(A)±3
-
Noise Level-Low
49dB(A)±3
-
Noise Level-S-Low
44dB(A)±3
-
Noise Level-Outdoor, Max
63dB(A)±3
-
Compressor Type
Dual Rotary
-
Compressor Motor
BLDC
-
Condenser Type
Aluminum
-
Refrigerant Type
R32
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD) mm
600*380*630
-
Net Weight Net
40Kg
-
