Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

Verify your LG.com account

Congratulation! Almost there. You will enjoy LG electronics services and LG member benefits.

Your email address is

We have sent you an email to the email address your provided to activate your LG account.

Please open the activation email in your email inbox. Click the confirmation link to complete the activation process for your LG account.

The activation link for your LG account is vaild for 48 hours. After the 48 hours have expired, an unconfirmed LG account will be automatically deleted. in this case, a registration must be made again and LG account must be confirmed with a new activation link

Please also check your email spam folder if you cannot find the confirmation email in your email inbox.

Didn’t receive an Email? Send again

    Sign Up as an LG Member

    Enjoy exciting benefits of a FREE LG membership such as various discounts and exclusive offers

    Sign inJoin us

    Welcome Coupon

     

    5% off on your first order when you join

    Free Delivery

     

    on all LG.com orders

    Free Installation

     

    on LG.com purchases (valid for select products only)