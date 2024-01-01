We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
42" Smart TV, Web Browser, LG Apps, Smart Energy Saving, Magic Motion Remote Control, TruMotion 120Hz & Wireless HD Ready
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
LED TV
-
Screen Size ( Inch )
42
PICTURE
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
BLU Type (Backlight )
LED
-
Dynamic Contrast Ratio
4,000,000:1
-
Viewing Angle Degree
178º / 178º
-
Colors Reproduction (R,G,B)
10bit
-
Response Time(MPRT)
2.6ms
-
WCC (Wide Color Control)
Yes
-
Life Span (hr)
30,000h
VIDEO
-
Dual XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
16:9/Just scan/Original/4:3/Cinema Zoom
-
Picture Status Mode
Intelligent sensor, Vivid, Standard, Cinema, Game, isf Expert1, isf Expert2
-
Just Scan (0% overscan)
( HDMI/Component/RF) 1080i / 1080p / 720p
-
24p Real Cinema(24p 5:5/2:2 Pull down Mode)
Yes
-
Fresh White
Yes
SOUND
-
Audio Output
10Wx2ch
-
Speaker System
1 Way 2 Speakers
-
Dolby Digital Decoder
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard/Music/Cinema/Sport/Game
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
FEATURE
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
TruMotion
120Hz
-
Simplink
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Intelligent Sensor
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
Yes
INTERFACE
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB 2.0
Yes
-
Component in (Y,Pb,Pr) + Audio
2
-
LAN
LAN port 1
-
PC Audio Input
1/1
-
RS-232C
1
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
1011.6x683.3x254.9 mm
-
Dimension w/o Stand
1011.6x616.8x29.9 mm
