LG LED TV

LG LED TV

49LF5400

LG LED TV

All Spec

DISPLAY MODULE

  • Display Device (OLED / LED)

    LED

  • Screen Size (cm)

    49

  • Resolution

    1920x1080

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    50

BROADCASTING SYSTEM

  • Analog TV Reception

    Yes

  • Digital TV Reception

    Yes

  • Terrestrial

    DVB T/T2

  • Cable

    Veitnam Only(From July)

  • Pages

    2,000 page

  • TOP(Table Of Page) / Flof / List

    Yes (Flof)

VIDEO

  • Picture Engine

    Picture Mastering Index

  • Triple XD Engine

    Yes

  • Active Noise Reduction

    Yes

  • Dynamic Clear White

    Yes

  • Dynamic Color Enhancer

    Yes

  • Picture Mode

    Yes 8 modes (Vivid, Standard, APS, Cinema, Soccer(India:Cricket), Game, Expert1, Expert2)

  • Aspect Ratio

    Yes 8 modes ( 16:9, Just scan, Original, Full Wide, 4:3, 14:9, Cinema Zoom 1, Zoom)

  • 24p Real Cinema

    Yes

AUDIO

  • Mono / Stereo / Dual (MTS/SAP)

    Yes

  • Dolby Digital Decoder

    Yes

  • Speaker System

    2Ch Speaker System(unit type)

  • Audio output

    10W

  • Sound System

    Virtual Surround

  • Clear Voice II

    Yes

  • Sound Mode

    Yes 6 modes (Standard, News, Music(India:Bollywood), Cinema, Soccer(India:Cricket), Game)

  • Sound Optimizer

    Yes 3 modes (Normal, Stand Type, Wall mounted Type)

DVR(DIGITAL)

  • Recording (External Hard Drive)

    Yes (DTV Only)

  • Time Shift (live playback) (External Hard Drive)

    Yes (DTV Only)

  • Schedule Recording (Manual)

    Yes

  • Schedule Recording (TV Guide)

    Yes

SMART SHARE - SCREEN SHARE

  • MHL

    Yes

  • Simplink (HDMI CEC)

    Yes

USB

  • Divx (SD/HD/Plus HD)

    DivX HD

  • Picture

    JPEG

  • Audio Codec

    AC3(Dolby Digital), EAC3, HEAAC, AAC, MP2, MP3, PCM, RA, WMA

  • Subtitle for DivX (Language)

    T2 : 21 Language
    T : 17 Language

CASUAL GAME (NON SMART TV)

  • Valentine, Bobble pong, Monster World

    Yes

SPECIAL (OLED, LED, LCD)

  • Motion Eye Care

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • EPG (SI 8 days)

    Yes

  • Input Labeling

    Yes

EZ OSD (MENU SYSTEM)

  • OSD

    FHD

  • Language

    16ea

CHANNEL

  • Auto Tuning / Programming

    Yes

  • Program (Channel) Edit (Add / Delete)

    Yes

  • Favorite Channel Programming

    Yes

TIME / CLOCK

  • Auto/Manual Clock

    Yes

  • On/Off Timer

    Yes

  • Sleep Timer

    Yes

  • Auto Off / Auto Sleep

    Yes

JACK PACKS (INPUT & OUTPUT)

  • HDMI

    1

  • USB 2.0 / 3.0

    1 / 0

  • Headphone out

    1

  • RS-232C (Control / SVC)

    USB to RS232C

  • RF In

    1 (H)

  • Composite In

    2(1 Component, H)

  • Component In (Y,Pb,Pr )

    1 (Composite)

  • HDMI - Rear

    1 (H)

CABINET DESCRIPTION

  • VESA Compatible

    Yes

  • VESA Size

    Accessory Profile

  • Local Key Type

    Jog Stick

ACCESSORY

  • Remote Controller

    Lcon

POWER

  • Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)

    100~240Vac 50 60Hz

  • Standby Mode

    0.3W

