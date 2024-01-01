We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG Smart TV with webOS
All Spec
COMMON SPEC
-
Display Type
Smart TV
PICTURE
-
Picture Mode
8 mode
-
Full HD
Yes
VIDEO
-
Triple XD Engine
Yes
-
Aspect Ratio Correction
16:9/ Just Scan/ Original/ Full Wide/ 4:3/ 14:9/ Zoom/ Cinema Zoom 1
SOUND
-
Dolby Digital
Yes
-
Sound Mode
Standard/ News/ Music/ Cinema/ Soccer/ Game
-
Clear Voice II
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
FEATURE
-
Smart TV
Yes
-
Smart Share
Yes
-
Magic Remote
Yes
-
Time Machine II
Yes
-
Invisible Speaker
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Simplink
Yes
-
TruMotion
Yes
-
USB
Yes
-
Picture Wizard
Yes
-
MHL
Yes
-
Tag On
Yes
POWER
-
Voltage, Hz
100 - 240v
DIMENSION
-
Dimension w/ Stand
1241 x 772 x 247 mm
-
Weight w/ Stand
18.7 kg
-
Dimension w/o Stand
1241 x 725 x 55.5 mm
-
Weight w/o Stand
18.3 kg
